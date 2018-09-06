Irish philanthropy conference to be held in October

Details have been announced of a residential conference next month in Co Monaghan which aims to help transform the way charities engage with key donors.

Aimed at CEOs, board members and directors of development and fundraising, ‘The Changing Face of Philanthropy’ conference will focus on engaging high-level individuals, corporate and foundation donors. The conference will also deliver current best practice in donor engagement and stewardship.



Arranged in conjunction with Irish agency O’Kennedy Consulting and Global Philanthropic Canada, the conference will include presentations by leading philanthropy experts from Ireland and Canada.

Conference topics

There will be presentations on:

Moving from Good to Great: Fundamentals for an Effective Major Donor Programme

Asset rich and cash poor? Exploit your assets and embrace pluralism

Money in the Middle: How to get a thicker mid section and why you should want one

The Expediting Experience; Bigger, Faster, Stronger Fundraising

The Donor Continuum – Inspiring Legacy Giving Among your Donors

Speakers

Speakers include Nicole Beatty who has worked in fundraising in Canada and Australia, Danielle Boucher who has provided development support to the cultural sector including the Museum of Nature and Sciences (Sherbrooke, PQ), the Moncton Museum, and the McCord Museum, Montreal and Guy Mallabone who is the president & CEO of Global Philanthropic Canada.

There will also be input from local fundraising experts at the conference which is being held at the Castle Leslie Estate in Co. Monaghan from 3-4 October. Depending on the type of accommodation, the fee for the conference is from €375 to €445.