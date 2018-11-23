New Irish fundraising management course announced

The Charities Institute Ireland (Cii) has announced details of its new Diploma in Fundraising Management programme which is aimed at fundraisers with at least three years experience.

The Diploma in Fundraising Management is designed to build on existing experience to consolidate and expand knowledge in all key aspects of fundraising, including strategic planning and innovative techniques involved in managing fundraising for an organisation.

The Diploma in Fundraising Management is certified by the European Funding Association and Cii and will be led by Adrian Sargeant, CEO at The Philanthropy Centre.

The course content will include:

Direct Response Fundraising

High Value Individuals Fundraising

Institutional Fundraising

Fundraising Management.

Participants will be expected to complete a series of four work-based and case study assignments including a pitch presentation. All students will have access to pre-arranged study groups, hosted by the Cii Academy. A mentoring system will be in place, with course tutors and industry experts, to assist with assignments throughout the duration of the course.

The course will be taught via face-to-face courses (five full days) in Dublin. The course units will be delivered over a six-month period starting at the end of January 2019. Participants are expected to commit approximately six-eight hours a week until the completion of the programme which amounts to approximately 300 hours of individual study.

The course will cost €1,800 (member rate) and €1950 (non-member rate).

Cii also runs an online course on best practice and will host a certificate in fundraising course starting in September 2019