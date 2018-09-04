DKMS asks people to nail blood cancer with a mani-pedicure party

Blood cancer charity DKMS is challenging people to raise money to cover the costs of registering new potential blood stem cell donors by holding a mani-pedicure party.

Based on the statistic that one person is diagnosed with a blood cancer every 20 minutes – the average time it takes for a manicure – DKMS is challenging people to help fight blood cancer this Blood Cancer Awareness Month by hosting a #LetsNailBloodCancer mani-pedicure party. The money raised will help DKMS register more potential blood stem cell donors and continue its work to save more lives.

According to the charity, it costs it £40 to register a new potential blood stem cell donor in the UK, while a recent survey showed that of those people who usually get their nails done professionally, 89% would spend up to £40 on a monthly manicure. DKMS has teamed up with British cosmetic brand Barry M to provide fundraising kits, including a bottle of red nail paint, to help people host a #LetsNailBloodCancer mani-pedicure party and raise money to cover the costs of registering new potential donors.

Caroline Richardson, Head of Fundraising at DKMS said: