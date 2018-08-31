WaterAid appoints new global web development partner

WaterAid has appointed Manchester-based digital and creative agency Access as its global web development partner.

The appointment follows a four-way pitch for both the charity’s ongoing platform support, and future digital design, development and project work, including the growth of its current digital portfolio from seven member sites and three country sites to more than 40 sites and nine microsites in the next three years.

As WaterAid’s global web development partner, Access will be responsible for the development, governance and deployment of all websites and microsites across the charity’s entire global operation, including the day-to-day performance of its global digital platforms, providing technical support and proactive development work, as well as managing integration with third parties.

As well as expanding WaterAid’s current Drupal websites, Access will also further develop the WASH Matters site, which provides reports, research and insight to the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector.

The agency’s remit is to also support and implement WaterAid’s new digital campaigns. It will see Access plan, design, implement UX best practice, and the build the website components of the campaigns.

Temina Milovanovic, Digital Marketing & Product Lead for WaterAid, said:

“Our digital platform is a core element of our entire global operation, communicating the vital work we’re doing as well as facilitating ongoing fundraising from all around the world. “We launched a new Drupal website in the UK in 2017 and more Drupal sites are now being rolled out for the countries in which we work. The next phase is to further enhance the performance of the website, and develop new features that will bring our supporters closer to our work. “User experience is a fundamental element of our digital performance, making it as easy as possible to take action and see the results of their support. Access’ best practice UX and development capabilities were a key factor in our agency choice.”

