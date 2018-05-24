Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

IoF launches first crowdfunding campaign in support of Diversity Access Fund

Posted by on 24 May 2018 in News
The has launched a campaign to raise funds for its new Access Fund.

The campaign on JustGiving is the IoF’s first crowdfunding project, and asks people to donate to help it raise a further £5,000 to promote diversity and bring more BAME, LGBT+ and disabled fundraisers to this year’s Convention.

It is asking people to give by 8 June, with a breakdown of how donations will help. £200, it says, could provide a one day pass to Fundraising Convention for someone who otherwise might not be able to attend, while £100 would provide a half-day of learning at Fundraising Convention, £50 would help cover the cost of accommodation, and £20 could help cover the cost of travel.

So far, around a quarter of the total has already been raised, with 14 days still to go.

The IoF launched the Diversity Access Fund at the beginning of May with £5,000 plus a further £5,000 from its corporate partners to support Convention attendance by BAME, disabled and LGBT+ fundraisers. The fund will pay for fundraisers from across the UK to attend Fundraising Convention by covering the cost of their tickets, travel and accommodation. 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

