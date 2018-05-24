IoF launches first crowdfunding campaign in support of Diversity Access Fund

The Institute of Fundraising has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for its new Diversity Access Fund.

The campaign on JustGiving is the IoF’s first crowdfunding project, and asks people to donate to help it raise a further £5,000 to promote diversity and bring more BAME, LGBT+ and disabled fundraisers to this year’s Convention.

It is asking people to give by 8 June, with a breakdown of how donations will help. £200, it says, could provide a one day pass to Fundraising Convention for someone who otherwise might not be able to attend, while £100 would provide a half-day of learning at Fundraising Convention, £50 would help cover the cost of accommodation, and £20 could help cover the cost of travel.

BREAKING: We've been so moved by the support for our Diversity Access Fund announcement that we're launching our first ever crowdfunder. If you believe that everybody belongs at Fundraising Convention, please donate now to help us provide more bursaries!

So far, around a quarter of the total has already been raised, with 14 days still to go.

The IoF launched the Diversity Access Fund at the beginning of May with £5,000 plus a further £5,000 from its corporate partners to support Convention attendance by BAME, disabled and LGBT+ fundraisers. The fund will pay for fundraisers from across the UK to attend Fundraising Convention by covering the cost of their tickets, travel and accommodation.