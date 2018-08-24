5 products raising funds for charity

Here is a selection of the products raising funds through a donation of proceeds this month, ranging from cake, to a shed, and clothing, and from companies both big and small.

Good morning, we would just like to take a moment to share with you our special poppy selection that we now have in store for your furry friends.

We have collar charms, now ties and bandanas and all proceeds go to the Royal British Legion charity and PoppyScotland charity.

Pets At Home

Pets at Home in Bury is selling a selection of poppy goods including collar charms, ties and bandanas with proceeds going to Royal British Legion and Poppy Scotland.

The Posh Shed

To support the work of Alzheimer’s Society, The Posh Shed Company has formed a partnership with the charity. As part of the partnership, five per cent from the sale of every Southwold beach-hut style shed (Prices start from £2,350), purchased in “Forget Me Not” blue, will be donated to Alzheimer’s Society to support the charity’s “Forget Me Not” gardening campaign, which promotes encouraging garden centres to be more dementia friendly.

Equali-T Clothing

Equali-T Clothing launched at the end of July and offers a range of clothing including its Pride Collection. It is donating a portion of sales to the Manchester Emergency Fund, and also donates 10% of all profit to its charity of the month.

This delicious Chocolate & Mixed Berry cake has been made especially for the Penny Brohn charity – all proceeds from this cake will go to Penny Brohn and we'll be selling it Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

Mark’s Bread

Artisan bakery in Bedminster, Bristol, Mark’s Bread, has had a week supporting charities through specially made cakes. Its gorgeous looking Chocolate and Mixed Berry Cake was selling at £2.90 per slice, with proceeds going to Penny Brohn UK for the charity’s Bake A Difference campaign.

Book in for a booth with burgers for #ManchesterPride All special burgers include charity donation

Dive NQ

To celebrate Manchester Pride, the city’s Dive NQ has recreated one of its burgers with a Pride twist, and is donating £1 from every sale to Manchester Pride. The burger will be available from midday until 9.30pm from Friday 24 – Monday 27 August.