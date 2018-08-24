Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

5 products raising funds for charity

Posted by on 24 August 2018 in News
0 Comments
5 products raising funds for charity

Here is a selection of the products raising funds through a donation of proceeds this month, ranging from cake, to a shed, and clothing, and from companies both big and small.

 

Pets At Home

Pets at Home in Bury is selling a selection of poppy goods including collar charms, ties and bandanas with proceeds going to Royal British Legion and Poppy Scotland.

 

Posh Shed Southwold

The Posh Shed

To support the work of Alzheimer’s Society, The Posh Shed Company has formed a partnership with the charity. As part of the partnership, five per cent from the sale of every Southwold beach-hut style shed (Prices start from £2,350), purchased in “Forget Me Not” blue, will be donated to Alzheimer’s Society to support the charity’s “Forget Me Not” gardening campaign, which promotes encouraging garden centres to be more dementia friendly.

 

Equali-T Clothing

Equali-T Clothing launched at the end of July and offers a range of clothing including its Pride Collection. It is donating a portion of sales to the Manchester Emergency Fund, and also donates 10% of all profit to its charity of the month.

 

Mark’s Bread

Artisan bakery in Bedminster, Bristol, Mark’s Bread, has had a week supporting charities through specially made cakes. Its gorgeous looking Chocolate and Mixed Berry Cake was selling at £2.90 per slice, with proceeds going to Penny Brohn UK for the charity’s Bake A Difference campaign.

 

Dive NQ

To celebrate Manchester Pride, the city’s Dive NQ has recreated one of its burgers with a Pride twist, and is donating £1 from every sale to Manchester Pride. The burger will be available from midday until 9.30pm from Friday 24 – Monday 27 August.

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />