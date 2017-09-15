Ten great corporate fundraising partnerships for September 2017

Here are ten corporate fundraising partnerships that have caught our eye this month, ranging from extreme events such as Lloyds Banking Group’s Fourtitude for Mental Health UK, and the Rolex Fastnet Challenge for CERU, to a Grease sing-along night for Barnardo’s, and a fashion show in aid of Breast Cancer Care.

OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO & Alzheimer’s Society

Alzheimer’s Society is to be a charity partner for the 2018 OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO, alongside Cancer Research UK. Anyone wishing to run the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO for Alzheimer’s Society can sign up for a place on the race website, and then get a fundraising pack directly from Alzheimer’s Society. The charity will supply a free running top and support.

Sainsbury’s & Barnardo’s

Sainsbury’s Corporate Services Department has chosen Barnardo’s as its Charity of the Year for 2017-18. It will support Barnardo’s through colleague fundraising, volunteering and pro bono work. The partnership officially launched with a Grease sing-along film night and more than 80 Sainsbury’s colleagues are expected to get involved with the division’s fundraising efforts over the coming year. Colleagues will take part in the Barnardo’s National Store Wars Challenge, which will see them compete against other organisations to raise the most money for the charity by “taking over” a Barnardo’s charity shop for the day. They will also hold events such as a Zumbathon, cake sale, and carol singing at Christmas.

Blandy & Blandy LLP & Cancer Research UK

Blandy & Blandy LLP has received a special ‘Silver Award’ from Cancer Research UK, to mark the amount the firm has raised for the charity since 2001 as part of its free will scheme. During that time, the firm has raised £599,550 for the charity from the donations clients make to the charity at the point at which their Will is written and through the pledges and gifts they go on to make in the future.

House of Fraser & Action for Children

House of Fraser is celebrating the first year of its partnership with Action for Children, with staff from the department store clocking up 231 volunteering hours and raising almost £300,000. This is the first charitable partnership for the House of Fraser Foundation, founded in 2016, and the stores’ employees have taken part in activities including bake sales, ice bucket challenges, and sponsored sporting challenges including climbing, running, abseiling, zip lining and golf days.

Rolton Group & Central England Rehabilitation Unit

Chris Evans (far right), Deputy Managing Director of Northamptonshire-based Rolton Group, has raised over £6,000 for the Central England Rehabilitation Unit (CERU) by competing in the Rolex Fastnet Challenge, completing the 600-nautical-mile challenge in four days and 13 hours. The race saw Chris set sail from Cowes on the Isle of Wight on the 6th August, taking in the infamous Fastnet Rock off South West Ireland, before passing the Scilly Isles to finish finally in Plymouth. Chris surpassed his original fundraising target of £5,000 to raise £6,075.

A new @GreeneKingIPA initiative will see Championship rugby players use their muscle to help their local communities https://t.co/gaxQGUQO8t pic.twitter.com/f4ZPig7Cjp — Greene King (@greeneking) September 1, 2017

Green King IPA & local communities

To mark the launch of the new RFU Greene King IPA Championship season, title sponsor Greene King IPA will be investing in and launching the Supporters’ Supporter, which will see Championship clubs pledge their time during the season for a selection of their players go out and help their local communities. Throughout the season, Greene King IPA and each participating club will jointly announce across social media the date and times that players will be available to help out with a local project. All club fans, supporters and followers are encouraged to make their case via social media for the cause they feel is most in need of extra pairs of helping hands and the clubs will choose a project to help with from the responses.

Comfort & Breast Cancer Care

Comfort has been confirmed as the headline sponsor for Breast Cancer Care’s annual London fashion Show on 28 September this year. Comfort will sponsor the fundraising event, now officially titled The Breast Cancer Care Show London in association with Comfort. It is also donating £60,000 to the charity, and will help to raise awareness of the event by sharing the stories of a selection of the models, all of whom have had a breast cancer diagnosis, with their own audiences.

Image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Breast Cancer Care

London Midland changes its toilet signage for those with ‘invisible’ conditions https://t.co/qQHDors041 — Disabled Living (@disabledliving) September 11, 2017

London Midland & Crohn’s & Colitis UK

London Midland has announced new toilet signage for ‘invisible’ conditions. It is changing the signage of its accessible toilets to reflect the ‘invisible nature’ of some health conditions, following a public campaign in the UK to support patient charity Crohn’s and Colitis UK who joined forces with Takeda UK Ltd. to launch Travel with IBD. The new signage will be displayed on all of the accessible toilets throughout the 43 stations, using the tagline message that ‘not all disabilities are visible’.

UKATA signs up as corporate donor for national charity, Mesothelioma UK in 2017 https://t.co/G1cz7I1xYr @Mesouk pic.twitter.com/MNEz7gftOM — UKATA (@UKATA_Official) September 13, 2017

UKATA & Mesothelioma UK

The UK Asbestos Training Association (UKATA) has signed up as a new corporate donor for Mesothelioma UK. As a Bronze Donor, UKATA will support Mesothelioma UK in delivering a range of services and resources, and has also named Mesothelioma UK as one of its charities for the year, which will see it and its members hold a range of fundraising activities to further support the charity.

Lloyds Banking Group & Mental Health UK

Over 60 Lloyds Banking Group colleagues have completed the Fourtitude Challenge, helping to raise a total of almost £3 million for Mental Health UK. Over three days the colleagues hiked the highest mountain in their region, cycled over 100 miles and completed a half-marathon in Birmingham. Lloyds Banking Group has a two-year partnership with the charity, which aims to promote awareness of the link between mental health and money problems, encourage discussion between customers and colleagues and raise at least £2million per year to enable the creation of a Mental Health and Money Advice Service. The partnership is part of the banking group’s Helping Britain Prosper plan.

Image: TV presenter Matt Johnson who welcomed the Fourtituders back to Birmingham, by onEdition

Main image: Lloyds Banking Group Fourtituders arrive back in Birmingham, by onEdition

