8 charity gins & one great tonic

It’s Friday, it’s nearly (ish) gin o’oclock and what better excuse for a glass or two of mother’s ruin this evening than that it’s all in aid of a good cause?

There is only One Gin which funds clean water projects. Help us change lives this #WorldWaterDay with #IWSC gold award winning #OneGoodGin https://t.co/kXSprsy9IQ pic.twitter.com/KO8chzFqUm — One Gin (@TheSpiritOfOne) March 22, 2018

The One Brand’s One Gin helps fund clean water projects and is available as single bottles, in a case, or in a five litre bag-in-a-box. The One Brand donates its profit to fund life-changing water projects in developing countries and so far has raised over £15 million. Other products include One Water, One Flavoured Water, and One Juiced Water.

Super proud to showcase a mock up of the new label demonstrating: Organic, playful, charity and proudly local. Delighted. Available from Nov pic.twitter.com/OpHBN7L9Rw — Graveney Gin (@graveneygin) October 13, 2017

Tooting’s Graveney Gin Graveney Gin gives 10% of all profits from its handcrafted organic gin to Gearing Up 4 Gorillas, a conservation charity that protects and cares for the rare mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park, Eastern DR Congo.

This Honeybee gin is really special, subtly sweet notes with locally harvested honey and wildflower seeds to help the bees 🐝 @warner_edwards @NRBManchester #NRB18 pic.twitter.com/3XAvETXUnn — Riddles, Altrincham (@riddlesbar) March 20, 2018

Warner Edwards’ Honeybee Gin is infused with honey and nectar from its own hives, and has been released in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society. Each bottle sold supports its work and bottles come with a packet of wildflower seeds so people can plant their own bee-friendly botanicals.

Did you know that Elephant Gin is a foster parent of Mpala & 14 other orphaned elephants saved by @dswt? Their names adorn our miniatures bottles from which 15% of profits go towards @dswt's orphanage & other conservation activities. Adopt an orphan too at https://t.co/Wfgt1DXp9o pic.twitter.com/V5h4tuvRWX — Elephant Gin (@ElephantGin) February 20, 2018

Elephant Gin gives 15% of its proceeds to charities protecting African elephants and other animals in the country. For each full-size bottle sold, 15% of profits are donated to Big Life Foundation and Space for Elephants, while with each miniature bottle, Elephant Gin contributes 15% of profits to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

The elephant is seen as a symbol of strength, power, stability and wisdom, often traits we need when venturing into the unknown. We are proudly working with charity @elephantfamily to help power our ambitious work on Asian elephant conservation. pic.twitter.com/0WDIulc5tl — Opihr Gin (@OpihrGin) March 14, 2018

Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin is the Official Gin of the charity Elephant Family, which protects Asian elephants.

What are your Friday night plans? Our partner @1897QuinineGin won Best Classic Gin at the World Gin Awards, at least £5 per each bottle sold will be donated to @malarianomoreuk to help #EndMalaria! #MalariaMustDie https://t.co/cVh9S2mLRG pic.twitter.com/yf1vVpkfvF — Malaria No More UK (@malarianomoreuk) March 23, 2018

1897 Quinine Gin supports Malaria No More UK, with at least £5 from every bottle sold donated to the charity to help end malaria.

Ginerosity is the social enterprise gin. Buy a bottle and the profits raised will help young adults access education, training and education.

Looks good on your bar and in your home. Tastes divine. https://t.co/3rhrSg8b87 pic.twitter.com/kGbjNeli82 — ginerosity (@ginerosity) February 27, 2018

Dauntless Gin from the Royal Wootton Bassett Gin Co Ltd – botanicals include poppies & 20% of company profits go to charity #ginfans pic.twitter.com/eQuZtkIuTs — ThreeTreesFarmShop (@3treesfarmshop) August 23, 2017

The Royal Wootton Bassett Gin Company donates 20% of profits from its Dauntless Gin to military charities Combat Stress, and Cavell Nurses Trust.

And of course you’ll need some tonic:

We're part of the fight to eliminate malaria, a devastating disease that kills a child every 2 minutes. In April, every time someone shares a picture of their “cheers” to the end of malaria, we donate £5 to @MalariaNoMoreUK. Snap your cheers and post it with #MalariaMustDie. pic.twitter.com/6iAjsIUrhD — Fever-Tree Mixers (@FeverTreeMixers) April 4, 2018

Fever-Tree is donating £5 to Malaria No More UK every time someone posts a picture raising a glass on Instagram or Twitter in April with the hashtag #MalariaMustDie.