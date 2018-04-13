Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

8 charity gins & one great tonic

It’s Friday, it’s nearly (ish) gin o’oclock and what better excuse for a glass or two of mother’s ruin this evening than that it’s all in aid of a good cause?

 

The One Brand’s One Gin helps fund clean water projects and is available as single bottles, in a case, or in a five litre bag-in-a-box. The One Brand donates its profit to fund life-changing water projects in developing countries and so far has raised over £15 million. Other products include One Water, One Flavoured Water, and One Juiced Water.

 

Tooting’s Graveney Gin Graveney Gin gives 10% of all profits from its handcrafted organic gin to Gearing Up 4 Gorillas, a conservation charity that protects and cares for the rare mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park, Eastern DR Congo.

 

Warner Edwards’ Honeybee Gin is infused with honey and nectar from its own hives, and has been released in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society. Each bottle sold supports its work and bottles come with a packet of wildflower seeds so people can plant their own bee-friendly botanicals.

 

Elephant Gin gives 15% of its proceeds to charities protecting African elephants and other animals in the country. For each full-size bottle sold, 15% of profits are donated to Big Life Foundation and Space for Elephants, while with each miniature bottle, Elephant Gin contributes 15% of profits to The David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

 

 

Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin is the Official Gin of the charity Elephant Family, which protects Asian elephants.

 

1897 Quinine Gin supports Malaria No More UK, with at least £5 from every bottle sold donated to the charity to help end malaria.

 

Ginerosity is a social enterprise gin, the profits from which help disadvantaged young adults.

 

The Royal Wootton Bassett Gin Company donates 20% of profits from its Dauntless Gin to military charities Combat Stress, and Cavell Nurses Trust.

 

And of course you’ll need some tonic:

Fever-Tree is donating £5 to Malaria No More UK every time someone posts a picture raising a glass on Instagram or Twitter in April with the hashtag #MalariaMustDie.

 

