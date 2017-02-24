New West End musical The Girls supports Bloodwise

A new West End musical that tells the story of The Calendar Girls is supporting Bloodwise, and has inspired the charity to launch a new fundraising event.

The Girls musical is supporting Bloodwise through bucket collections after every show and by donating all proceeds from merchandise sales.

In addition, following on from the musical Bloodwise is launching a new fundraising campaign on 1st March, Tea With The Girls. The campaign encourages family and friends to enjoy an afternoon tea together, with money raised from the initiative to be invested in blood cancer research.

The Girls opened in London’s West End at the Phoenix Theatre at the end of January, and has been written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, and tells the story of the Calendar Girls, which began in 1998 when John Baker, husband of Angela Baker, passed away after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The Calendar Girls ladies have raised nearly £4 million for Bloodwise since their first calendar in 1999.

Ahead of the Gala night of the show, Strictly winner Ore Oduba took afternoon tea in Soho with two young cancer blood patients and original Calendar Girl, Angela Baker, as well as other cancer patients and their families, journalist John Sergeant, and fellow original Calendar Girls Beryl Bamforth, Christine Clancy and Tricia Stewart (main image).

