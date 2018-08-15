Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

National Marine Aquarium campaign asks people to say #CheerstotheOcean

Posted by on 15 August 2018 in News
The National Marine Aquarium has partnered with British Glass in a campaign aimed at raising funds to help it continue its marine conservation programmes.

The #CheerstotheOcean campaign invites people to make a toast to the health of the Oceans by posting a selfie or photo on social media with the hashtag. Running in partnership with British Glass, the UK representatives of Friends of Glass, the campaign will see Friends of Glass donate £1 to the National Marine Aquarium (NMA) for every #CheerstotheOcean entry received. £800 worth of vouchers is also being made available from Responsible Travel for the best submissions.

The NMA is aiming to raise £5,000 over the next few months through the campaign.

Nicola Bridge, Head of Discovery and Learning at the National Marine Aquarium, said:

“As a marine conservation education charity, we rely on visitor funds and donations to continue our mission to connect people with our oceans. The funds raised from the Friends of Glass campaign will help us to continue our vital work with students and teachers to help them understand the importance of the oceans. There is no denying that we must work together as individuals and communities to ensure that our oceans become healthier for the benefit and enjoyment of all.

