Beko uses influencer marketing to raise €1 million for UNICEF

Beko has raised €1 million for UNICEF to help prevent childhood obesity by using influencer marketing.
Beko collaborated with influencer marketing platform Whalar to create shareable content for its Eat Like A Pro initiative which has achieved around three million engagements to date. Beko aimed to fuel sharing of healthy eating habits and lifestyle content with €1 donated to UNICEF for each post shared using the hashtag #EatLikeAPro. With Beko a sponsor of Barcelona FC, the campaign centred on El Clásico, the football fixture between Barcelona FC and Real Madrid which took place on 6 May.
Each influencer was asked to produce three pieces of content, one to be posted in the lead up to El Clásico and two stories on the day. Instead of the usual Beko logo on the Barcelona FC players shirts during El Clásico, the campaign hashtag #EatLikeAPro featured instead.
Influencers included @allthatisshe, who produces content with a family focus and used her #scenefromtheceiling layout to create a post for the campaign to inspire families around healthy eating, and LA based pro player @_shawnagordon, who portrayed the #EatLikeAPro campaign with content to give the message that healthy activity and healthy eating should be a regular part of family life.
#sponsored – 'Pasta' the ball to me! I'll score an 'eggcellent' goal! And don't forget to 'celery-brate'. The things we have to do to get our football-mad 4-year-old to eat something other than chips and crisps. But it's hard, isn't it? Encouraging kids to try new foods and to not judge a food on how it looks is exhausting – yes Penny, I know noodles look a lot like worms, but trust me, they're delicious. Amelia used to be the same and would refuse most foods we'd put on her plate. But, after years of perseverance and never giving up (even though there were times while she was wailing that she didn't like something that she'd never even tried, that I almost did), she's now more experimental and daring with food than me. So, I guess it's a few more years of making food faces on plates, dinner table bribery and bartering – "if you eat 3 more pieces then you can have…." – and hoping that Penny too will soon show the rest of us how it's done, just like her sister. #scenefromtheceiling • • • The #EatLikeAPro movement was started by @Beko to encourage more families to eat healthier at home, as if current trends continue 70 million children will suffer from childhood obesity by 2025. And so, for all of you who'd like to get involved, if you share an Instagram Story or post tagging @Beko and using the #EatLikeAPro hashtag, Beko will donate 1 euro to UNICEF in a mission to raise 1 million euros to help prevent childhood obesity. Can't wait to see what you come up with!
Whalar co-founder James Street said:
“The Beko Eat Like a Pro campaign worked so well because we were able to leverage the interest and excitement around the international event of El Clásico to build awareness of a topic that is of utmost societal importance. Beko, UNICEF, Barcelona FC and The FC Barca Foundation were aligned in their objective to end childhood obesity, and Whalar were able to find the right influencers to complement this, driving the campaign through social media. As influencer marketing continues on its upwards trajectory, changing the face of traditional marketing and advertising, the trend for using the power of influencer marketing to create societal change will only gather in momentum.”
Help Prevent childhood obesity this El Classico by participating in the #eatlikeapro campaign! Beko gave up their logo on Barcelona's kit to help raise global awareness of childhood obesity as they seek to help prevent it by supporting unicef in collaboration with fcb foundation. All you have to do is: •📸post a pic • 👆🏽tag @beko •#️⃣#EatLikeAPro For every entry below 1 euro will be donated! #ad
