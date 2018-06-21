Beko uses influencer marketing to raise €1 million for UNICEF

Beko has raised €1 million for UNICEF to help prevent childhood obesity by using influencer marketing.

Beko collaborated with influencer marketing platform Whalar to create shareable content for its Eat Like A Pro initiative which has achieved around three million engagements to date. Beko aimed to fuel sharing of healthy eating habits and lifestyle content with €1 donated to UNICEF for each post shared using the hashtag #EatLikeAPro. With Beko a sponsor of Barcelona FC, the campaign centred on El Clásico, the football fixture between Barcelona FC and Real Madrid which took place on 6 May.

Each influencer was asked to produce three pieces of content, one to be posted in the lead up to El Clásico and two stories on the day. Instead of the usual Beko logo on the Barcelona FC players shirts during El Clásico, the campaign hashtag #EatLikeAPro featured instead.

Influencers included @allthatisshe, who produces content with a family focus and used her #scenefromtheceiling layout to create a post for the campaign to inspire families around healthy eating, and LA based pro player @_shawnagordon, who portrayed the #EatLikeAPro campaign with content to give the message that healthy activity and healthy eating should be a regular part of family life.

