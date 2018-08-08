D&AD Impact Awards deadline extended to 15 August

The D&AD Impact Awards are seeking creative ideas that aim to change the world for the better, with an extension of the deadline for entries to 15 August.

The D&AD Impact Awards launched in 2016, and invite brands, NGOs, start-ups, entrepreneurs, agencies, social enterprises and aspiring innovators to enter their projects or initiatives that seek to have a positive impact on the world.

There are 12 categories including Diversity & Inclusivity, Health & Wellness, Civic Engagement, and Education, and across all categories the Awards will accept beta projects as well as campaigns, products or initiatives that are already out in the world and making a real and positive difference.

Winners will be awarded an D&AD Pencil, and promoted globally to more than 1.2 million people through the D&AD, Advertising Week and media partner platforms, and will have the opportunity to access a network of influencers and innovators. This year, there is also a $20,000 prize fund to be awarded.

Big news – we're extending #DANDADIMPACT deadline to 15 August. Not only will D&AD Impact Pencil winners have their work promoted to 1.2 million people, we're also delighted to announce that we will be awarding a $20,000 USD prize fund. Apply now -> https://t.co/tFNYvNKpn3 pic.twitter.com/vGgv3WZKGA — D&AD (@dandad) July 23, 2018

A maximum of 40 individuals will also be selected to attend the D&AD Impact Academy: a two-day masterclass programme that aims to inspire talent and to provide tangible tools based on the experiences and knowledge of the D&AD Impact Council. Free places will be offered to all shortlisted companies, while a place can also be reserved for applicants for a fee.

More information on how to enter is available on the D&AD Impact site.