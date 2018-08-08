Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

D&AD Impact Awards deadline extended to 15 August

Posted by on 8 August 2018 in News
0 Comments
D&AD Impact Awards deadline extended to 15 August

The D&AD are seeking creative ideas that aim to change the world for the better, with an extension of the deadline for entries to 15 August.

The D&AD Impact Awards launched in 2016, and invite brands, NGOs, start-ups, entrepreneurs, agencies, social enterprises and aspiring innovators to enter their projects or initiatives that seek to have a positive impact on the world.

There are 12 categories including Diversity & Inclusivity, Health & Wellness, Civic Engagement, and Education, and across all categories the Awards will accept beta projects as well as campaigns, products or initiatives that are already out in the world and making a real and positive difference.

Winners will be awarded an D&AD Pencil, and promoted globally to more than 1.2 million people through the D&AD, Advertising Week and media partner platforms, and will have the opportunity to access a network of influencers and innovators. This year, there is also a $20,000 prize fund to be awarded.

 

 

A maximum of 40 individuals will also be selected to attend the D&AD Impact Academy: a two-day masterclass programme that aims to inspire talent and to provide tangible tools based on the experiences and knowledge of the D&AD Impact Council. Free places will be offered to all shortlisted companies, while a place can also be reserved for applicants for a fee.

More information on how to enter is available on the D&AD Impact site.

 

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />