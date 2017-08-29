Fundraisers recognised in 2017 CRUK Flame of Hope Awards

This year’s Cancer Research UK Flame of Hope Awards saw TK Maxx, Bridgewater Friends of Cancer Research UK, and Maesteg Local Community Committee rewarded for their fundraising for the charity, along with a number of individual fundraisers and volunteers.

This year’s 54 Flame of Hope winners were presented with their awards by the Chairman of Cancer Research UK, Sir Leszek Borysiewicz on 30th June at Merchant Taylor’s Hall in London.

The Corporate Responsibility Team at TK Maxx won the Corporate Fundraising Team of the Year Award, with Bridgewater Friends of Cancer Research UK and Maesteg Local Community both winning Fundraising in the Community Awards.

Ann Walsh won Fundraising Volunteer of the Year, while Young Volunteer of the Year was Liam Craddock, 18, who is the co-chair of the Relay for Life event in Yate. Thomas George Smith, 96, was also honoured for his work volunteering at the charity’s Enfield shop for more than 27 years.

A number of fundraisers also received Honorary Fellowships for their work, including Gill Murray, who has raised over £100,000 for the charity over the years.

Sir Harpal Kumar, Cancer Research UK Chief Executive, said:

“Cancer Research UK has made enormous progress in the fight against cancer and has set ambitious plans and aspirations for the future. However, progress is only made possible thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters, without whom we would not be able to fund outstanding scientists, doctors and nurses. “Our Flame of Hope Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate and say thank you to these enormously generous volunteers and supporters for the fantastic work they do.”

Since 2003 the charity has presented over 900 Flame of Hope awards.

312 total views, 312 views today