Out-of-office emails provide donated advertising space for charities through Mindshare tool

Mindshare, part of WPP, has launched a tool that enables companies and individuals to donate space in their out-of-office emails to charities.

According to Mindshare, UK charities spend £22 billion a year on advertising, almost half of which goes to buy digital media. To help reduce this cost, Mindshare tasked itself to utilise unused or under-used media and find a new way to help charities spread their message with minimal spend.

It has created Dooonate: a tool compatible with Microsoft Office 365 that lets anyone donate the space of their out-of-office emails to a good cause by coming to the site and following a three-step process.

Dooonate is currently in beta testing with three charities – Tommy’s, The Big Issue Foundation and The Cure Parkinson’s Trust – and is available to 8,000 employees within the GroupM agency network. It will be available to all Office 365 users, worldwide, from later on in the year.

Stephen Robertson, CEO, The Big Issue Foundation said:

“I am delighted with Dooonate. Raising funds for vital work is critical for The Big Issue Foundation. Dooonate is a tool that lets everyone take part in a bit of everyday activism, even when they’re out of the office.”

Becky Power, Executive Creative Director at Mindshare, commented: