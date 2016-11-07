Aldi Christmas TV advert to benefit Barnardo’s

Supermarket Aldi has launched its Christmas 2016 TV advert. Airing on TV tonight it tells the story of three-inch-tall Kevin the Carrot as he struggles across a festive dinner table towards the fire to try to reach Father Christmas.

The advert is narrated by actor Jim Broadbent and emulates, for the first time, the style of other supermarket and retailers’ Christmas TV adverts, such as those of Sainsburys and John Lewis in particular.

Like those competitors, Aldi’s Christmas advert is benefiting a charity – Barnardo’s, its charity of the year. It is selling a Kevin the Carrot soft toy for £2.99 with the profits raised being donated to the children’s charity. John Lewis took a similar approach with its Monty the Penguin character which raised funds for WWF UK.

Did you spot the John Lewis-style Christmas advert created by a sixth former that was mistaken for the real thing? He’s received a job offer as a result.

Kevin was the subject of a teaser campaign on social media before today’s launch:

Orange is the new 'Man On The Moon' #KevinTheCarrot — Kevin The Carrot (@IKevinTheCarrot) November 4, 2016

Aldi recently launched a Barnardo’s Baubles Kit (£1.99) to support the charity in its 150th year. Each pack includes six, yet-to-be decorated, round or heart-shaped ceramic baubles with a pack of paint pots, glitter and string.

The baubles go on sale nearly two weeks ago with 100% of profits going to Barnardo’s.

Read John Thompson’s blog about Christmas store wars with a charity tie-in from 2014.

And let’s put things in perspective with People excited about Christmas adverts told about rest of human culture from The Daily Mash.

7,553 total views, 29 views today