Aldi Christmas TV advert to benefit Barnardo’s

Posted by on 7 November 2016 in News
Supermarket Aldi has launched its 2016 advert. Airing on tonight it tells the story of three-inch-tall Kevin the Carrot as he struggles across a festive dinner table towards the fire to try to reach Father Christmas.

The advert is narrated by actor Jim Broadbent and emulates, for the first time, the style of other supermarket and retailers’ Christmas TV adverts, such as those of Sainsburys and John Lewis in particular.

Like those competitors, Aldi’s Christmas advert is benefiting a charity – Barnardo’s, its . It is selling a Kevin the Carrot soft toy for £2.99 with the profits raised being donated to the children’s charity. John Lewis took a similar approach with its Monty the Penguin character which raised funds for WWF UK.

Kevin was the subject of a teaser campaign on social media before today’s launch:

 

Aldi recently launched a Barnardo’s Baubles Kit (£1.99) to support the charity in its 150th year. Each pack includes six, yet-to-be decorated, round or heart-shaped ceramic baubles with a pack of paint pots, glitter and string.

The baubles go on sale nearly two weeks ago with 100% of profits going to Barnardo’s.

 

 

