Sage Foundation competition seeks charity pioneer nominations

Sage Foundation is looking for charity pioneers in the UK to celebrate, with those nominated in with a chance to win the sterling equivalent of $5,000 for their charity.

Sage Foundation is encouraging charities in both the UK and US to nominate their own pioneer for the chance to be featured on the Charity Pioneers page of its site, and to potentially win $5,000 of Enterprise Fund funding.

At Sage, we’re celebrating the inspiring work of those in the UK and US who've dedicated their lives to causes they are passionate about. To read more about our chosen charity pioneers and nominate your own charity hero, click here 👉https://t.co/lqyGQl0YOB #nonprofit #technology pic.twitter.com/9Wt41Am488 — Sage Foundation (@sagefoundation) July 18, 2018

Charity Pioneers is open for nominations until 21 September, with entries requiring the name of the chosen nominee, the type of charity they work for and the reason they should be recognised.

Pioneers already on the board include Founder of Working Chance Jocelyn Hillman OBE, West End Women and Girls Centre’s Huffty McHugh, and PIP’s Danielle Taylor.

Jocelyn Hillman has challenged attitudes towards hiring women ex-offenders through her charity, Working Chance. Looking to make a difference in your own community? Check out our featured charity pioneers for more inspiration: https://t.co/qNZdzXBjTD #charitytuesday pic.twitter.com/bXcl7Cl5L5 — Sage UK (@sageuk) July 17, 2018