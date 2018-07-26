Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Sage Foundation competition seeks charity pioneer nominations

Posted by on 26 July 2018 in News
0 Comments
Sage Foundation competition seeks charity pioneer nominations

Sage Foundation is looking for charity pioneers in the UK to celebrate, with those nominated in with a chance to win the sterling equivalent of $5,000 for their charity.

Sage Foundation is encouraging charities in both the UK and US to nominate their own pioneer for the chance to be featured on the Charity Pioneers page of its site, and to potentially win $5,000 of Enterprise Fund .

 

 

Charity Pioneers is open for nominations until 21 September, with entries requiring the name of the chosen nominee, the type of charity they work for and the reason they should be recognised.

Pioneers already on the board include Founder of Working Chance Jocelyn Hillman OBE, West End Women and Girls Centre’s Huffty McHugh, and PIP’s Danielle Taylor.

 

 

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />