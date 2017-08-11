WeWork’s Creator Awards offer chance to win up to $360k

The UK deadline for entries for the WeWork Creator Awards, which offer prizes of up to $360,000, is 24th August.

The Creator Awards reward individuals and organisations, including non-profits, that bring new ideas into the world that make it a better place. Launched by WeWork this year, the global awards are taking place in eight regions (four in the US), starting in Washington D.C, in March, and with events in the UK, Mexico, Germany, and Israel later this year.

WeWork is committing $20m to the awards, and there are three categories:

The Incubate award: for great ideas that need some help getting started.

The Launch award: for businesses that have created their idea or product, brought it to the world, but are learning as they grow and could use some help broadening their audience.

The Scale award: for businesses that have a proven record of success and are ready for the next level of business.

Artists and nonprofits will receive cash prizes, while entrepreneurs, startups, and other for-profit companies will receive SAFE investments, which will see WeWork invest in exchange for the right to purchase stock in a future equity round.

Information on the awards and the application process is available on the Creator Awards website.

459 total views, 459 views today