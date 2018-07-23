Dormant accounts offers €4 million in grants

The Dormant Accounts Fund in Ireland has opened two new funding streams worth nearly €4 million.

€2 million will be available for social enterprises needing support for capital projects while €1.9 million is being allocated to a range of training and supports for home carers.

The social enterprise funding will provide capital and capacity building funding to social enterprises that provide services to, or employment opportunities for, disadvantaged people, particularly in rural areas. The amount you can apply for is between €20,000 and €75,000.

The measure for carers includes the provision of structured training, information and support networks under the theme of personal and social development of persons who are economically or socially disadvantaged. National organisations can apply for grants from €50,000 to €650,000. Locally based carers support groups or organisations can apply for grants from €30,000 to €60,000.

Commenting on the carers programme, Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty T.D. said:

“The purpose of this measure will be to assist carers to provide the best care possible to the care recipient; to reduce the risk of injury to the carer and care recipient and to help family carers cope with the emotional and psychological aspects of their role”.

Funding will also be made available to provide for the dissemination of resource information for carers, the development of support networks, the development of support groups to assist with transition at the end of the caring role and measures that assist in promoting carer self-identification.

The funding for both programmes will be administered by Pobal and potential applicants are being advised to register for the pre-application support meeting at the end of July. The online application form will be available via the Pobal portal from 31st July.

Details about the measure, the online application process, and how to register to attend a pre-application support meeting in Tullamore on Tuesday 31st July are available on the website.

The closing date for receipt of applications to both programmes is 3pm on Friday 31st August 2018.