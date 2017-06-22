€1 million available for carers and female refugees

Pobal, on behalf of the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, the Department of Justice and Equality and the Department of Social Protection, is inviting applications for projects supporting carers and females refugees.

The €1 million funding pot comes from the Dormant Accounts Fund (DAF). DAF is a scheme for the disbursement of unclaimed funds from accounts in credit institutions in Ireland.

‘Life after caring’ will support carers to cope with post care transitions and to participate as fully as possible in economic and social life. This funding stream will provide minimum grants of €50,000 up to a maximum of €350,000.

The grant programme for female refugees aims to improve the employability of female refugees and the female family members of refugees through the provision of intensive, short-term targeted supports that promote access to and participation in education, training, employment and self-employment. Minimum grants will be €50,000 up to a maximum of €100,000.

Full details of the measures are outlined in the DAF Application and Measure Guidelines document on the Pobal website. Applications can only be made on the online application form.

Pre-application information meetings

A pre-application information meeting for Measure 2: Life after caring will take place in Dublin on Thursday 29th June at 10.30am.

Two pre-application information meetings for Measure 4: Pre-activation supports for female refugees will take place on Wednesday 28th June at 10.30am in Limerick and Thursday 29th June at 2pm in Dublin.

Those who wish to attend either support meeting are required to register via the website. Closing date for applications is 3pm on 26th July 2017 with decisions announced in November 2017.

291 total views, 291 views today