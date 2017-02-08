Call for social enterprise applications to Dormant Accounts Fund

Pobal, on behalf of Ireland’s Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, is inviting applications for funding for social enterprises under the Dormant Accounts Fund (DAF).

The aim of this funding is to support social enterprises that provide services to, or employment opportunities for, disadvantaged people, particularly in rural areas.

The maximum grant available for capital costs is €75,000 and the minimum grant is €20,000. The maximum grant available for capacity building supports is €7,500 and the minimum grant is €1,000. All applicants must provide co-funding of at least 20% of the total cost of the project.

Pobal says applications will be particularly welcome from organisations that have not previously received funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund, have begun operations during the past five years or could commence a new project in the next 12 months with support from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

The closing date for applications is 1pm on Wednesday 15th March 2017, with successful applicants notified in June.

Two pre-application support meetings will take place in the Tullamore Court Hotel, Tullamore on Wednesday 22nd February 2017. The meetings will involve a presentation and questions and answers session relating to the measure. The first support meeting will take place from 10am-12.30pm and the second support session will take place from 2pm-4.30pm.

Those who wish to attend either support meeting are required to register on the Pobal site.

DAF is a scheme for the disbursement of unclaimed funds from accounts in credit institutions in Ireland.