Irish community foundation reaches €40 million milestone

The Community Foundation for Ireland has reached the milestone of €40 million in grants since its establishment in July 2000.

In 2000 the Foundation made awards totalling €85,000 while last year over €6.5 million was distributed to community groups and charities.

The €40 million in grants has gone towards a wide range of social issues both in Ireland and abroad, from setting up the first National LGBT Helpline in the early 2000’s to launching the year of Belonging in 2016, a special celebration of the 1916 uprising.

The €40 million in grants comes from the Foundation’s own funds and from private donors. Funders include individuals, families, corporates and other trusts and foundations. The Foundation has over 70 Donor Advised Funds, including eight new funds which were added last year.

This year the Community Foundation for Ireland launched its 2018-2020 three year strategy ‘Giving, Grantmaking and Growing for Social Change.” The strategy outlines the plan to grow the Foundation’s endowment fund, currently standing at €43 million to €55 million and to give out an additional €22 million in grants over the next three year period.