Majority of employees receive no time off for volunteering, research shows

Almost two thirds of employees do not receive any days off for volunteering, research has shown.

According to a study by employee experience platform Perkbox, 63% of employees in the UK do not receive any days off from their work to volunteer.

The figure rises higher in certain industries: 75% of those working in Healthcare, Architecture, Engineering and Building industries do not receive any volunteering days from their employers.

Overall, 16% of all workers receive only one day off to volunteer, and 12% receive more than one day.

Professional Services and Arts & Culture are the sectors most likely to allow employees several days off to contribute to charities. Almost a quarter (24%) in these industries get more than one day off a year for volunteering.

Those who work in Healthcare (8%), Retail, Catering and Leisure (7%), and Sales, Media and Marketing (4%) are the least likely to be given more than one day off to volunteer.

When comparing across the country, London allows for the most volunteering days, with 41% of its workers receiving either one or more CSR days annually. This is followed by the North East, with 35% receiving the same amount. Those in Scotland are least likely to be given any days off to volunteer, with 75% of its workers stating that they do not receive any CSR days from their work.

42% of employed people state that they personally would most like to give back to healthcare charities through a variety of methods, including raising sponsorship money from marathons, 33% would like to give back to their local community and 31% would choose environmental causes.

Perkbox also partnered with TalentPool to find what CSR practices job hunters would like to see their next employer involved in. ‘Addressing climate change’ (33%) and ‘helping the local community’ (30%) are most important, followed by ‘fundraising for charitable causes around the world’ (24%) and ‘driving healthcare initiatives’ (13%).

Chieu Cao, Co-founder at Perkbox said: