Win £500 of displays with annual Marler Haley competition

Marler Haley is once again running its competition offering charities the chance to win £500 in displays.

To enter, charities need to answer one question in whatever way they think will get Marler Haley’s attention: What impact would winning the competition have to your charity?​

Instructions:

Say what impact winning £500 Marler Haley vouchers would have on your charity, which products you would like, linking to them if possible, before 1 October 2018 on Twitter, Facebook or other social channels or your charity website. Your entry can include pictures and videos to support your entry.

Include the hashtag #MHCharityComp in your entry.

in your entry. Email a link to where you have entered to marketing@marlerhaley.co.uk and they will enter you if you fulfil their terms and conditions .

Key dates:

This competition is open until Monday 1 October

Public voting via poll : Monday 8 October – Friday 19 October 2018

Winner informed: Friday 26 October 2018.

This is the eighth year Marler Haley has run the competition. Last year, YoungDementia UK was voted as the winner by the public, beat competing charities, Theodora Children’s Charity and The Elizabeth Foundation with 56% of the vote, which saw over 800 members of the public take part.