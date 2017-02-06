£1,000 on offer to schools through Royal Mail 2017 Christmas stamp competition

Royal Mail is inviting primary schools to enter its Christmas Stamp Design Competition 2017, with the chance to win £1,000.

The competition, held in association with iChild, challenges primary school pupils to design stamps for Christmas 2017. Two winners will see their designs made into one of the 1st or 2nd class Christmas stamps, with the designs approved by the Queen.

There are two age categories: 4-7 years, and 8-11 years, and 120 prizes are available for area winners and runners up in the two age categories of 4-7 years, and 8-11 years. Overall winners will receive £1,000 in vouchers for their family, and £1,000 will be awarded to their school. Area winners and schools will each receive £500, and £100 will be awarded to both area runners up and their schools.

The theme for the designs is ‘What does the Christmas season mean to you?’

Children’s designs have only been used on Christmas stamps three times in the past: in 1966, 1981, and in 2013, when 240,000 entries were received.

The deadline for entries is 17th March 2017, and winners will be announced by the end of July.

More information on how to enter is available from iChild.