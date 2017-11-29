Starbucks to give £150k to 210 local charities with Cheer for Good

Starbucks will be promoting the work of 210 local charities around the country and inviting donating a total of £150,000 to them as part of its ‘Cheer for Good” campaign this Christmas.

The coffee company’s festive red cup returns today to mark Cheer for Good, and appears in a new design. It features a white heart framed by two hands coming together, “celebrating the good in each other and across communities”.

The first-ever colour-in Starbucks holiday cup was designed by Jordan Kay from Starbucks Creative Studio. He said: “The red cup is a clean design, with the heart as a space where people can highlight someone in their life who makes the season special.”

The very first Starbucks holiday cups first appeared in 1997.

The 210 local charities were all nominated by customers and employees.

Cheer for Good has been developed in partnership with online platform Neighbourly.com, which connects charities and local projects with helpful people, food surplus or financial donations. The two organisations worked on Cheer for Good last year.

Cheer for charities on social media

Starbucks is encouraging supporters of the participating charities to ‘cheer’ for them on Twitter using the hashtag #CheerforGood together with the charity’s Twitter handle. The leading 30 charities whose supporters ‘cheer’ the loudest, will receive a top grant of £2,000, with all charities receiving £500 for taking part.

The cheering runs from 29 November until midnight on 20 December 2017.

Find out which charities are benefiting from Cheer for Good at your nearest Starbucks.

Fundraising opportunity at launch

To launch Cheer for Good, Starbucks stores around the country are hosting the charities taking part from their local area to fundraise alongside Starbucks teams and customers, to raise awareness and money for their cause.

Simon Redfern, vice president communications at Starbucks Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “This Christmas we want to help raise the profile of some of the UK’s small charities who do vital work in their local neighbourhoods. The charities taking part in Cheer for Good this Christmas are close to our hearts and the whole company is about to get its cheer on and raise some serious noise for these great causes.”

Nick Davies, Founder of Neighbourly, added: “It’s fantastic to partner with Starbucks for Cheer for Good, and help them connect with great causes delivering critical services to local communities across the country. We’re proud to be a part of such a meaningful campaign that gives charities the chance to raise awareness and funds at a crucial time of year.”

