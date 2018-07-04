Three trustees elected to IoF Board

The IoF has announced that it has appointed three trustees following the recent election by members.

The trustees were announced at the IoF’s AGM on 2 July with Carol Akiwumi re-elected as a trustee, and Sarah Bissell and Emma-Louise Singh elected for the first time to serve on the IoF’s Board. Trustees can serve up to two three-year terms on the board. They replace Giles Pegram, Irene Chambers, and Helen Elliott, who have stepped down.

Carol Akiwumi was initially elected as a Trustee in July 2015 and is a Fellow of the Institute of Fundraising. Akiwumi is the CEO of RAA Solutions, a creative fundraising and training consultancy. She is also the former Chair of the Black Fundraisers UK and works with funders like Comic Relief and Big Lottery, to support BAME Groups and Fundraisers.

Sarah Bissell has over 20 years’ experience fundraising for a range of causes; from WWF to the British Red Cross, and now at her current role as Director of Fundraising at Autistica. She is passionate about providing training, sharing and sector governance to give fundraisers the best tools to thrive. She champions real diversity in approaches in order to achieve excellence will change the world.

Emma-Louise Singh has been in the fundraising sector for over 12 years and worked in a range of different charities before moving to freelance in 2017. She is passionate about helping smaller charities with limited resources achieve fundraising excellence, and her company Nova Fundraising is dedicated to that mission. Singh is a member of the IoF Chilterns committee.

