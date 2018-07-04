FRANK Water offers online ordering to UK festival-goers

FRANK Water has joined forces with Preoday to offer its water bottles to festival-goers through a pre-purchase service.

Using Preoday’s technology, FRANK Water, which currently appears at 13 UK festivals, will offer people the opportunity to pre-order and purchase FRANK Water bottles for some of the events through the websites of each associated festival, with free refills as well as other FRANK Water merchandise.

Available at Cornbury Festival, Green Man Festival, and End of the Road Festival, customers placing orders in advance will also have access to exclusive discounts and the opportunity to purchase limited items and merchandise. Once at the festival, customers can go to the FRANK Water stand with their order confirmation to collect their purchase. The partnership will also give FRANK Water better on-site stock control and planning as well as opportunities to up-sell and cross-sell products.

Katie Alcott, CEO and Founder of FRANK Water said:

“Our mission is to help those in need access safe, clean drinking water, whilst supporting the British public to drink water more sustainably. Working with UK festivals is essential for helping us meet those goals. By introducing the opportunity to pre-order we are making it easier for our customers to plan ahead and to purchase the products they want and to support the charity whilst reducing their single use plastic consumption on site. Not only that, the data we gather will help us enhance our personalised marketing efforts, building stronger customer relationships in the long term.”

Nick Hucker, CEO of Preoday added: