One in four charities lack access to real-time data, report finds

More than half of charities use Cloud-based technology, yet nearly one in four do not have access to real-time data, according to research by Advanced.

The Advanced Trends Report 2017 surveyed over 1,000 professionals in UK organisations including charities, and found that 65% of charities now use Cloud-based technology but 26% lack access to real-time data while 40% do not have the right tools to do their job effectively.

Mark Dewell, Managing Director, Commercial and Third Sector, at Advanced, said:

“Charities are under immense pressure – they need to be communicating closely with donors, efficiently and effectively, to maintain and grow revenues. This is coupled with the challenges of having the right digital technology so that staff can streamline administrative tasks to save costs and allow them to invest more time in the people that matter – supporters, members and stakeholders. “But the reality is that charities need to have the confidence to embrace Cloud technology fully, to ensure they can transform into digital-first organisations. This will ensure they are fit for the future, ready for real and present challenges around GDPR and better prepared to address threats such as cyber security.”

Advanced has announced an acceleration of its plans to deliver a new Cloud-first strategy to help charities move forward. This includes the introduction of CloudDonor to its existing solutions, which it unveiled this week at TechSmart NFP 2017. This is an intuitive donor relationship management system that helps charities process fundraising income, build marketing campaigns and manage all the core elements of fundraising with web-based portals that provide information for both staff and donors which is accessible at all times from one source.

