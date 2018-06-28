Seventh edition of The Guide to New Trusts published

The Directory for Social Change has published its seventh edition of The Guide to New Trusts.

The DSC‘s book holds the details of over 100 new grant-makers, with around 800 new grant-makers reviewed for the selection. Over 90% of the grant-makers listed give to general charitable purposes all over the UK, meaning charities from across the sector are eligible to apply to them for funding.

This edition saw a rise in grant-makers supporting social welfare, with an increase of 18% in those supporting people with disabilities, and a 28% rise in funders supporting older people, compared to the previous edition).

Charities specifically concerned with education, health and social welfare can also apply for the funds targeted to their particular causes. To help with the search process, this edition has two new indexes: for charitable causes supported, and geographical area of benefit.

It also includes facts about the grant-making charities’ policies, contact details and application guidelines, where they are available, and latest social media information on each charity, where available.

The Guide to New Trusts is available for £50 via the DSC.