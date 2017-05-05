Top Trusts 2016 reveals the year’s 100 wealthiest new grant makers

The Top Trusts 2016 directory is now available, highlighting the 100 wealthiest new grant makers that were set up last year.

Top Trusts 2016, from new charities, shows that the overall wealth of the combined list grew considerably, from around £13bn for 2015 to £59bn for 2016: a growth of 444%.

Across 2016 there were 1,320 new grant makers established with the Charity Commission (up over 16% on 2015). The directory categorises 40% as of little interest to professional fundraisers, being ‘friends of’ schools, churches, hospitals, etc., or with other major restriction to their giving.

Of the 790 true grant makers set up last year, 324 (41%) were picked up through the directory’s prospect research. The 100 wealthiest appear in Top Trusts 2016, including:

9 with billionaires

29 with individuals worth over £100 million

76 with individuals worth over £10 million

In addition, the top 100 include corporate foundations, investment managers, royalty, models and actors. Each one is profiled in the directory, with information on the charity framework as well as additional detail on the trustees.

Top Trusts 2016 can be purchased (£199+VAT) from the new charities website. In addition, all the new grant makers featured in Top Trusts 2016 originally appeared in the monthly Trust Lists. Full subscribers to the Trust List receive Top Trusts as part of their subscription.

A copy of the introduction to Top Trusts (including spoilers), or a sample edition of the Trust List is available by emailing info@newcharities.org.

319 total views, 319 views today