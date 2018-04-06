THINK Consulting Solutions launches fundraising benchmarking tool

THINK Consulting Solutions has launched a benchmarking tool that lets charities assess the performance of their fundraising compared to others in the sector.

The THINK Benchmarker assesses how effectively an organisation’s fundraising is performing across the main income streams, and will collate information including income, expenditure, staffing levels, confidence in the future, organisational context for results as well as income stream specific measures.

The tool aims to help charities manage and strengthen their fundraising programmes across all levels, enabling fundraising teams to assess results seen within their portfolios, review productivity, identify areas for improvement and so plan confidently. It also aims to help support investment proposals for development and growth, and to help CEOs and Boards understand the results of their fundraising team in the context of the sector and against comparator charities.

Participating charities will each receive two reports; one illustrating benchmarks across all charities involved and one showing benchmarks for those in the same voluntary income bracket. There are also different options for additional reporting for charities depending on needs and budget.

Michelle Chambers, Managing Director at THINK Consulting Solutions, said:

“We are frequently asked questions about how a particular organisation’s fundraising portfolio is performing against others; often to inform investment decisions or to counteract cuts to expenditure budgets. The Benchmarker will provide a robust assessment of performance metrics and will enable decisions to be made with confidence backed by research.”

The tool has been created following consultation with nearly 20 charities and is aimed at charities of all sizes. Topline findings from the Benchmarker will be shared with the sector in partnership with the Institute of Fundraising in Autumn 2018. Members of the Institute of Fundraising also receive a 5% discount on the cost of the additional reporting options.

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Institute of Fundraising, said:

“We are pleased to support THINK’s Benchmarker tool for charities, a tool that assesses charities’ fundraising performance enabling them to identify opportunities for improvement and increase the funds going to good causes. “We believe charities of all sizes can benefit from taking part, and we are delighted that IoF members will be able to access aspects of this service at a discounted rate.”

Charities interested in participating or finding out more can contact Sarah Wilson at sarahwilson@thinkcs.org or 07860 848031.