They shoot! They score! The World Cup fundraising round up

The World Cup is in full swing and providing lots of fundraising inspiration for charities as well as companies and individuals, so here’s a round up of some of the activity currently winning goals with us.

Well done to @paddypower & @AttitudeMag for this fantastic campaign! 😍🏳️‍🌈 Would be great to see some ££ go to Russian LGBT+ charities too! pic.twitter.com/DYMUN6pXLi — British LGBT Awards (@BritLGBTAwards) June 19, 2018

Paddy Power is donating £10k to LGBT+ charities for every Russian goal scored. As of 21 June, 8 goals had been scored.

"Catalan legend. Happy at one club, just like Peter Stringfellow." Who is this world cup icon? Play now at https://t.co/gO57DJiMbG and you could win £500 for charity. pic.twitter.com/B1wbZ9hIwu — Fox Agency (@foxb2b) June 18, 2018

Fox Agency has created an online World Cup Icons game, with the winner to receive £500 for a charity of their choice. The game features a parade of 50 pixelated players, managers and icons all relating to World Cups over the decades. Players can test their footy knowledge and have fun reminiscing as they attempt to identify the icons in their retro pixel form – or via the cryptic clues. The competition is open until 15 July.

Did it cross the line? Timely shop window display by our local Oxfam Caversham shop ⁦@oxfamgb⁩ ⁦⁦#WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/qQYttPVJQg — Richard Turner (@ifundraiser) June 12, 2018

Oxfam Caversham is offering a Heroes of 66 limited edition print signed by Martin Peters, Roger Hunt, George Cohen, Ray Wilson and Jack Charlton, for sale by sealed bids auction.

All over the world, people have been taking part in the blindfold keepy-uppy challenge for @socceraid Through Aid Match, the UK government is matching all UK public donations to #socceraid pound-for-pound, up to £5 million Thanks to all that have taken part and donated. 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/xgw4GXxtS1 — DFID (@DFID_UK) June 11, 2018

More footie but not World Cup: DFID is matching all UK donations to Soccer Aid up to £5m through Aid Match.

It’s day 3 of our fundraising week in support of the CFT and since it’s World Cup time and the charity’s colour is yellow, we have decided to donate £50 to the cause for each goal scored by Portugal and Spain in today’s matches⚽️https://t.co/qk38dE6YCc #charity #cysticfibrosis pic.twitter.com/K56lQr81HA — PSE (@printstrategy) June 20, 2018

Print Strategy Europe vowed to donate £50 for each goal scored by Portugal or Spain on 20 June, to Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

We've introduced our fundraising initiative 'Oddsoccer' to Oddsocks Bar & Kitchen at Jurys Inn #Brighton, #Cardiff & #Manchester. We're asking guests & locals to give us their old football socks. For every sock we receive we'll donate £1 to a local charity #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5PwhTlLPzU — Jurys Inn Hotels (@JurysInnsHotels) June 19, 2018

Jurys Inn Hotels in Brighton, Manchester, and Cardiff are asking people to donate their old football socks, and donating £1 for each one they get to a local charity.

It's @FIFAWorldCup day today and we can't wait for kick off in Russia. Why not hold your own fundraising challenge and match the games on @EASPORTSFIFA or @officialpes while raising money for Tŷ Hafan? Visit https://t.co/XWHel4skfp to see how you set up your game #Gameraisers pic.twitter.com/g62TiBgRq7 — Ty Hafan (@tyhafan) June 14, 2018

Ty Hafan is encouraging people to join its Gameraisers initiative and set up their own games to raise funds for the charity. Gameraisers works in conjunction with GivePenny and Twitch TV to let people set up a fundraising page for their game.

Sellebrity is auctioning football memorabilia to raise funds for EACH Hospices. Items include items signed by Pele, Gordon Banks, and Patrick Kluivert.

Our #WorldCup Unsung Hero from #ARGCRO is Domagoj Vida. The Croatian centre-back kept Aguero and Messi at bay and helped secure a clean sheet for his side. Celebrating unsung heroes of sport this summer with @stjohnambulance — the volunteers who help make sport happen. pic.twitter.com/gRWMHky2qc — LOVE SPORT Radio (@lovesportradio) June 21, 2018

Love Sport Radio and St John’s Ambulance have teamed up in a partnership that will see the station celebrate the charity’s volunteers who support over 8,000 sporting events in England a year. As well as celebrating the ‘unsung hero’ from each World Cup match, the charity’s volunteers will be telling their stories to highlight the charity’s work.

Fantastic news! We’ve had some more donations in for our #worldcup #charity challenge after Gene’s big sister gave a talk at her school about #cleftlipandpalate and @CLAPACOMMUNITY and the excellent work it does. Gene is clearly delighted 😀 https://t.co/yV0qwFCTDW pic.twitter.com/MXRosqTLbR — Sharrocks (@SharrocksIns) June 20, 2018

Sharrocks Insurance is fundraising for Cleft Lip and Palate Association during the tournament, with a range of activity going on including swapping work attire for clothes in England’s colours of red, white, and blue.

As you're all aware the #WorldCup has officially started! Here at Glenn we have done a World Cup sweepstake!! All donations will be going to our company charity @WaterAidUK pic.twitter.com/HXeYeLkNYi — Glenn Cleaning (@Glenn_Cleaning) June 19, 2018

Lots of sweepstakes are going on, including this one from Glenn Cleaning, with donations going to WaterAid UK.

Turn the #football fever into a fundraising frenzy! How your #charity or community group can make the most of the #WorldCup https://t.co/ldIKWQPsfZ pic.twitter.com/73j9AgQlwx — Localgiving (@Localgiving) June 20, 2018

Localgiving is offering advice on how to make the most of World Cup fever for your charity.

#Challenge14 completed in Moscow. Thanks for the support from everyone for @iStreetChild across the 591km walked.

Please keep any donations coming in so we can raise even more money for this great charity https://t.co/nC4EkMEMSj pic.twitter.com/yBAt9JQb5M — Ben Szreter (@szreter) June 15, 2018

Ben Szeter challenged himself to walk 14 marathons in 14 days across 14 European cities ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia to raise awareness and money for Street Child United, which runs the Street Child World Cup.

Agency Middle Boop and designer Callum Stephenson invited twenty designers, illustrators and creatives to celebrate their favourite weird and wonderful moments of previous World Cups by creating a piece of work to represent that moment. These have been printed onto limited edition beer mats, appearing in pubs around London. They can be ordered online too and all money raised is going to Football Beyond Borders, which is fundraising for a new multi purpose space in the Angell Town Estate in Brixton.

Day 9 diary 📝 Another good day on the road as we approach Berlin 🇩🇪. 850 miles ticked off so far. Legs in pain, but all for a good cause. Thanks so much for all of your support so far. Massively appreciated! 💪🏽🚴‍♂️#WhistleStopTour2018 pic.twitter.com/RZ7uvgcL8b — #WhistleStopTour2018 (@WhistleStopTour) June 19, 2018

Premier League referee Martin Atkinson is doing a 1700-mile cycle from England to Russia for the World Cup. He is joined by fellow riders Mike Tomlinson and Darren Clark, representing the Jane Tomlinson Appeal for the duration of the ride, with others joining them along the way. The #WhistleStopTour2018 will travel through France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and Poland before reaching Kaliningrad in time to watch England face Belgium on 28 June. The money raised is going to St David’s Hospice Care Newport, University Hospitals – Coventry & Warwickshire Charity, Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation, and Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

⚽️STATUS UPDATE⚽️ We’ve just passed THREE THOUSAND POUNDS raised for our charities. Woo! Let’s celebrate with some of our biggest disasters so far ⬇️❤️ 157 stickers down

525 to gohttps://t.co/UgWl8lURfa pic.twitter.com/WPDXjVwouv — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 21, 2018

A couple from Oxford, Alex and Sian Pratchett, AKA the Panini Cheapskates, are attempting to draw each of the 682 stickers from the official Panini World Cup album during the event, with donations raised in response to their efforts going to charities Cancer Research UK, MacIntyre, Stonewall, and Nordoff Robbins.

And here’s some more, in a fab round-up by Madeline Sugden:

#WorldCup fundraising