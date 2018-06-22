Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

They shoot! They score! The World Cup fundraising round up

Posted by on 22 June 2018
The World Cup is in full swing and providing lots of fundraising inspiration for charities as well as companies and individuals, so here’s a round up of some of the activity currently winning goals with us.

 

Paddy Power is donating £10k to LGBT+ charities for every Russian goal scored. As of 21 June, 8 goals had been scored.

 

Fox Agency has created an online World Cup Icons game, with the winner to receive £500 for a charity of their choice.  The game features a parade of 50 pixelated players, managers and icons all relating to World Cups over the decades. Players can test their footy knowledge and have fun reminiscing as they attempt to identify the icons in their retro pixel form – or via the cryptic clues. The competition is open until 15 July.

 

Oxfam Caversham is offering a Heroes of 66 limited edition print signed by Martin Peters, Roger Hunt, George Cohen, Ray Wilson and Jack Charlton, for sale by sealed bids auction.

 

More footie but not World Cup: DFID is matching all UK donations to Soccer Aid up to £5m through Aid Match.

 

Print Strategy Europe vowed to donate £50 for each goal scored by Portugal or Spain on 20 June, to Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

 

Jurys Inn Hotels in Brighton, Manchester, and Cardiff are asking people to donate their old football socks, and donating £1 for each one they get to a local charity.

 

Ty Hafan is encouraging people to join its Gameraisers initiative and set up their own games to raise funds for the charity. Gameraisers works in conjunction with GivePenny and Twitch TV to let people set up a fundraising page for their game.

 

Sellebrity is auctioning football memorabilia to raise funds for EACH Hospices. Items include items signed by Pele, Gordon Banks, and Patrick Kluivert.

 

Love Sport Radio and St John’s Ambulance have teamed up in a partnership that will see the station celebrate the charity’s volunteers who support over 8,000 sporting events in England a year.  As well as celebrating the ‘unsung hero’ from each World Cup match, the charity’s volunteers will be telling their stories to highlight the charity’s work.

 

Sharrocks Insurance is fundraising for Cleft Lip and Palate Association during the tournament, with a range of activity going on including swapping work attire for clothes in England’s colours of red, white, and blue.

 

Lots of sweepstakes are going on, including this one from Glenn Cleaning, with donations going to WaterAid UK.

 

Localgiving is offering advice on how to make the most of World Cup fever for your charity.

 

Ben Szeter challenged himself to walk 14 marathons in 14 days across 14 European cities ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia to raise awareness and money for Street Child United, which runs the Street Child World Cup.

 

Agency Middle Boop and designer Callum Stephenson invited twenty designers, illustrators and creatives to celebrate their favourite weird and wonderful moments of previous World Cups by creating a piece of work to represent that moment. These have been printed onto limited edition beer mats, appearing in pubs around London. They can be ordered online too and all money raised is going to Football Beyond Borders, which is fundraising for a new multi purpose space in the Angell Town Estate in Brixton.

 

Premier League referee Martin Atkinson is doing a 1700-mile cycle from England to Russia for the World Cup. He is joined by fellow riders Mike Tomlinson and Darren Clark, representing the Jane Tomlinson Appeal for the duration of the ride, with others joining them along the way. The #WhistleStopTour2018 will travel through France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and Poland before reaching Kaliningrad in time to watch England face Belgium on 28 June. The money raised is going to St David’s Hospice Care Newport, University Hospitals – Coventry & Warwickshire Charity, Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation, and Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

 

A couple from Oxford, Alex and Sian Pratchett, AKA the Panini Cheapskates, are attempting to draw each of the 682 stickers from the official Panini World Cup album during the event, with donations raised in response to their efforts going to charities Cancer Research UK, MacIntyre, Stonewall, and Nordoff Robbins.

 

And here’s some more, in a fab round-up by Madeline Sugden:

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

