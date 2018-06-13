Women use cash more than men globally, data shows

Women tend to use cash more frequently than men at a global level, according to a consumer payments survey by GlobalData.
The survey of 30,000 consumers across 35 markets shows that women generally use cash 6% more frequently than men at a global average. The 2017 GlobalData survey found that majority of consumers feel most comfortable paying with cash, with 89% of consumers surveyed saying they use cash to pay for purchases in stores up to 25 times a month.
Around 33% of the female and 35% of male respondents said comfort was the main reason for choosing to pay with cash. Other reasons included convenience, low risk and of the unavailability of alternative payment methods.
Arnie Cho, Senior Financial Analyst at GlobalData said:
“Though there are occasions where cash is the only payment option for consumers when making payments in-store, there are some other aspects of consumer behavior that explain why consumer choose cash as their payment choice.
“For example, the Gen X and Y segment use cash more often than the other age groups, partly as a result of being out at work which increases their opportunities for in-store purchases. Payments providers should look to understand the specific occasions for cash usage across demographics in order to offer viable alternatives to consumers.”
