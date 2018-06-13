Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Chocolate cakes raise over £1m for Syria

Posted by on 13 June 2018 in News
0 Comments
Chocolate cakes raise over £1m for Syria

Chocolate cakes sold during the month of have raised more than £1 million for Islamic Relief’s Syria Appeal in five years.

The Cake Campaign (#Cakes4Syria) was thought up by a group of volunteers in Bradford five years ago with the chocolate fudge cakes this year being delivered to 1,000 postcodes across the country, including London, Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham. On 11 June alone, over 8,500 cakes were delivered across the country.

The campaign has just ended for this year with the total number sold still to be announced. Last year, over 25,000 cakes were bought for £10 each, and over £1m has been raised to date through the campaign for Islamic Relief‘s Syria Appeal, with over 5,000 volunteers delivering the cakes.

Volunteers, including nurses, school teachers and students, deliver the cakes during the month of Ramadan when they themselves are fasting. The majority of customers are families who enjoy a chocolate cake as part of their Iftar meal – breaking their fast – but they have also been delivered to Members of Parliament, churches and celebrities, including Nicola Sturgeon, and the England international cricketer Moeen Ali.

Imran Madden, Director of Islamic Relief UK, said:

“After seven years of conflict, Syria is suffering from the worst humanitarian and displacement crisis in the world. Islamic Relief is providing much needed aid to 4 million people, including in areas where no-one else has access. But more funds are urgently needed. The Cakes4Syria campaign has made a significant contribution to our work in Syria and we are enormously grateful to all our amazing volunteers who work hard to make this happen.”

Zia Salik, National Community Fundraising and Volunteering Manager at Islamic Relief UK, said:

“Many of our volunteers work extremely hard during the week and then use their free time to deliver their cakes often under the hot sun, while they are fasting. We are enormously proud of these awesome individuals. Cakes4Syria is a huge project with many logistical challenges and we definitely couldn’t do it without their help.”

 

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />