£4,000 to be won in Localgiving Small Charity Week Challenge

Localgiving has launched a competition to celebrate this year’s Small Charity Week, with £4,000 in prizes to be won.

The Small Charity Week Challenge runs during Small Charity Week, between Monday 18 June and Sunday 24 June, and aims to highlight the wide-ranging causes that local charities and community groups support.

During the campaign all Localgiving members will be placed into five leaderboards based on the primary cause they support. Throughout the week, all participants will be ranked on the leaderboard according to the number of unique online donors who sponsor them. At the end of the campaign £4,000 in prizes will be awarded to top five organisations on each leaderboard – with prizes ranging from £50 to £300.

Chris Dormer, Head of Business Development at Localgiving, said:

“Each year, Small Charity Week gives us an opportunity to celebrate the work of grassroots groups. Small, local charities are seldom given the credit they deserve for the incredible work they do. The range of services and support these groups provide is staggering – the aim of this campaign is to show just how varied and vital the work of our community based, and focused, groups really is.”

More information on the competition is available on the Localgiving site. Local charities and community groups that wish to participate in the Small Charity Week Challenge can become Localgiving members in one working day. Membership gives groups access to the Localgiving donation platform, a full calendar of match funds and competitions, and a range of fundraising resources.