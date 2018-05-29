Euromonitor International achieves goal of donating 1% of turnover to charity a year

Market research Company Euromonitor International has achieved its goal of committing one percent of turnover, equivalent to £1 million, to charitable projects between April 2017 and April 2018.

Euromonitor International substantially increased its financial giving this year, supporting a variety of causes across 72 different organisations including women’s charities, refugees, emergency health services, child welfare, and mental health.

Sarah Hunter, CSR Director at Euromonitor International, said:

“Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is extremely important to our company. We have this year committed one percent of our turnover to be spent on charitable activities internationally, connecting staff in our 14 offices to the communities in which they work. “All 72 organisations which we have supported this year around the world have been chosen by our staff too. Our employees expect us to be more than just a workplace, but also to offer opportunities to reach out into the communities in which they operate through volunteering and financial support”.

Support included delivering 290 wheelchairs to South Sudanese refugees in Uganda through Walkabout Foundation, sending 70 Syrian refugee girls to school in Turkey through Karam Foundation, and subsidising JOY London’s core classes to enable 120 of its elderly members in South London to access its services. It also provided seed funds for 100 women’s farming collectives in the Atlas Mountains through Empowering Women in the Atlas, Dubai.

The 1% approach has now been adopted by thousands of companies, many through the Pledge 1% initiative including Yelp, and Salesforce, which takes the 1-1-1 Model, dedicating 1% of its equity, 1% of its product and 1% of its employees’ time back to communities around the world. Pledge 1% asks businesses to pledge any combination of 1% of equity, profit, time and product to good causes and charities of their choosing.