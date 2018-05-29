Argos raises £3.2m for Macmillan over 3 years

Argos has raised £3.2 million in three years for Macmillan Cancer Support: enough to pay for 56 Macmillan Nurses for a year.

Argos staff voted to make Macmillan their charity partner in 2015, and have done everything from donning adventurous fancy dress outfits, to taking on challenges like Tough Mudder, and running city marathons, Chief Executive, John Rogers also swapped his suit for walking boots last summer to complete one of Macmillan’s Mighty Hikes of 26.2 miles alongside over 400 other Argos employees.

Argos also raised over £50,000 during Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning last September. And, more recently an instore event, the “Mega Macmillan Takeover Week” raised over £105,000.

John Rogers, CEO Sainsbury’s Argos, said:

“This £3.2million donation signifies the generosity, drive and dedication of our Argos colleagues and customers for a charity close to the hearts of so many of us. The stories people have shared with me about how exceptional Macmillan nurses have been in caring either for themselves or their loved ones will always stay with me. It’s fantastic that Argos has been able to make this contribution and help more nurses provide such invaluable support to people living with cancer.”

Natasha Parker, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Macmillan Cancer Support said: