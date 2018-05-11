New CRM tools give charities and supporters real-time management of consent data

Charity data specialist EDM Media has launched two new CRM tools to help charities comply with the GDPR.

EDM Media‘s tools, Consent Vault and Permission Portal, are designed to give charities real-time access to their supporter consent data, and to enable them to offer supporters fast, secure access to their consent information, with the power to make their own changes, such as updating contact preferences, giving or withdrawing consent and exercising their Right to be Forgotten.

The tools work as bolt on, off-the-shelf solutions, and can be used on their own or in tandem. Designed to sit alongside an organisation’s existing CRM and single customer view products, they enable charities to give both supporters and supporter care teams easy access to the data permissions each individual has given, including the channel through which permissions were granted and when, as well as the ability for both parties to make changes, all in real-time.

Both tools link to the same information, displayed in table format with a breakdown of the consents given and when, and simplified for supporter access. For supporters, access is granted through the charity’s website, and they must first undergo an identity verification process and login before they are permitted to access any records.

As well as updating organisations’ CRM and single customer view technology, the tools also feed all updates back to the original input files.

Suzanne Lewis, managing director of EDM Media, said:

“As well as being essential for complying with GDPR, being able to answer supporter questions and help them with their requests is good donor management but it requires a central repository that shows you who all your supporters are, what permissions they have given to you and when they did so. Many current CRM systems do not hold this data, making it impossible for charities to answer a supporter’s request in real-time.” “Consent Vault and Permission Portal are two sides of a coin that enable just that. Providing you have tracked or stored what individuals have seen and when at the initial point of response, we can enable charities to tie this data together in one neat, but dynamic package, enabling supporter requests, however they are received, to be answered immediately.”

Entry level for both is £750 a month, with costs depending on file size. For organisations without a CRM or SCV technology, the systems behind the Consent Vault and Permission Portal are also able to provide this.