Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Code of Fundraising Practice GDPR changes now in effect

Posted by on 29 May 2018 in News
0 Comments
Code of Fundraising Practice GDPR changes now in effect

Updates to the made to incorporate the are now in effect, the has said.

The changes were developed in consultation with the ’s Office and include expanded definitions for key data activities, including “processing”, “consent” and “legitimate Interest”. The Code also features links to the Data Protection Act 2018.

The Fundraising Regulator is also offering support through its bitesize guidance, developed in partnership with the Institute of Fundraising.

Gerald Oppenheim, Head of Policy and Communications, said:

“GDPR will clearly have an impact on how charities conduct fundraising. We have been impressed by the proactive, progressive approach taken by most of the sector.

“Implemented correctly, GDPR is an opportunity for charities to understand how important the correct use of data is for their fundraising. This is essential for maintaining public trust and confidence.”

The GDPR came into effect on Friday, 25 May, and the associated changes to the Code can all be read on the Regulator’s site.

Tags:, , ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

Let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy policy]
" />