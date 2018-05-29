Code of Fundraising Practice GDPR changes now in effect

Updates to the Code of Fundraising Practice made to incorporate the GDPR are now in effect, the Fundraising Regulator has said.

The changes were developed in consultation with the Information Commissioner’s Office and include expanded definitions for key data activities, including “processing”, “consent” and “legitimate Interest”. The Code also features links to the Data Protection Act 2018.

The Fundraising Regulator is also offering support through its bitesize guidance, developed in partnership with the Institute of Fundraising.

Gerald Oppenheim, Head of Policy and Communications, said:

“GDPR will clearly have an impact on how charities conduct fundraising. We have been impressed by the proactive, progressive approach taken by most of the sector. “Implemented correctly, GDPR is an opportunity for charities to understand how important the correct use of data is for their fundraising. This is essential for maintaining public trust and confidence.”

The GDPR came into effect on Friday, 25 May, and the associated changes to the Code can all be read on the Regulator’s site.