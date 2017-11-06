ICO advice line opens to help small organisations with GDPR

The Information Commissioner has opened an advice line to help small charities and businesses prepare for the GDPR.

The helpline opened on 1 November on 0303 123 1113 and is in addition to the ICO’s online resources for small organisations. Callers need to select option 4 to be put through to staff who can offer support. As well as advice on preparing for the GDPR, callers can also ask questions about current data protection rules and other legislation regulated by the ICO including electronic marketing and Freedom of Information.

The ICO has also said that it will publish a Guide to the GDPR by the end of this year. It will expand the content of the ICO’s current overview to make it a more comprehensive guide along the same lines as its current Guide to Data Protection.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said:

“All organisations have to get ready for the new data protection rules, but we recognise that the 5.4 million small organisations in the UK face particular challenges. “Small organisations want to be ready when the new law comes into force in May 2018, but they often struggle to know where to start. They may have less time and money to invest in getting it right and are less likely to have compliance teams, data protection officers or legal experts to advise them what to do. “Our new phone service and all the other resources already on our website plus even more advice and guidance yet to come will help steer small businesses through the new law.”

