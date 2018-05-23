Free not-for-profit app build on offer from Studio Graphene

Charities have the opportunity to get a not-for-profit app built for free, through a new initiative from Studio Graphene.

Build My App is open for entries until 31 May, with Studio Graphene calling for entrants to propose a not for profit app idea that will help bring about positive social change. Judging the applications based on their feasibility and potential impact for good, Studio Graphene will select one app idea and build it for free. Applicants are encouraged to consider how existing technology can be used in new, fun or innovative ways to promote a function that will have a strong, positive and immediate impact on a social issue.

Studio Graphene is also welcoming submissions from the general public, solo founders and entrepreneurs, startups, and innovation teams from larger organisations as well as charities, and all app ideas must be not-for-profit. The winning idea will be announced on Tuesday 5 June, with the app being built for free and launched at Apps World Evolution 2018 – the event runs from 12 to 14 June as part of London Tech Week.

Ritam Gandhi, Founder and Director of Studio Graphene, said: