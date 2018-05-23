Free not-for-profit app build on offer from Studio Graphene

Charities have the opportunity to get a not-for-profit app built for free, through a new initiative from Studio Graphene.
Build My App is open for entries until 31 May, with Studio Graphene calling for entrants to propose a not for profit app idea that will help bring about positive social change. Judging the applications based on their feasibility and potential impact for good, Studio Graphene will select one app idea and build it for free. Applicants are encouraged to consider how existing technology can be used in new, fun or innovative ways to promote a function that will have a strong, positive and immediate impact on a social issue.
Studio Graphene is also welcoming submissions from the general public, solo founders and entrepreneurs, startups, and innovation teams from larger organisations as well as charities, and all app ideas must be not-for-profit. The winning idea will be announced on Tuesday 5 June, with the app being built for free and launched at Apps World Evolution 2018 – the event runs from 12 to 14 June as part of London Tech Week.
Ritam Gandhi, Founder and Director of Studio Graphene, said:
“Tech has the ability to positively transform the world on an unprecedented scale, particularly when it comes to addressing social challenges. While commercial technology has dramatically altered the way businesses and organisations operate and engage with their audiences, we are yet to see the same innovation in addressing social issues, such as in the charity sector.
“Build My App seeks to change all this. We believe that tech companies with the skill-set and capability to deliver digital solutions should support not for profit causes as part of their social responsibility. This is why we have launched this competition, ensuring an idea with the potential to have a really positive social impact can come into being.”
