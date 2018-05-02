Vero announces launch of donation function

With the news that social network Vero has just launched a donate function on its app, called Donate Now, here’s how it works, plus four more apps that let users give to charity.

Vero Donate Now

Vero has launched an initiative that enables users of the app to donate directly to a charity using Apple Pay or their payment card. The service, called Donate Now, lets people donate via one-click ApplePay or card payments. Vero is currently working with Children with Cancer UK, as well as American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and amfAR, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Vero will not charge a fee on any donations made via Donate Now, with the entire sum donated minus any card charges from card payment provider sent directly to the charity.

Impact App

Impact App is a new phone app that lets people earn loyalty donations for their chosen charity. Users of the app register their credit or debit card with it, and when they use this card a participating store, earn reward credit that can be given to a charity of their choosing. The app records rewards earned and donations given. Over 9,000 UK charities are currently supported.

ShareTheMeal

ShareTheMeal is the UN’s donation app for its United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). Users simply tap the app whenever they want to give 35p and feed one child for one day. There is also an option to give monthly. So far over 22,600,000 meals have been provided through the app.

Donate a Photo

Donate a Photo from Johnson & Johnson asks people to give photos by sharing them in the app, and for each one, it gives $1 to charity. The app shows a list of causes that users can donate a photo to: to one cause, once a day. Each cause has a goal and appears in the app until it reaches this or the donation period ends. If the goal isn’t reached, the cause still gets a minimum donation. In the UK, over 136k photos have been donated so far from 5,191 people, helping 31 causes. Current causes supported in the app in the UK are Save the Children, and Operation Smile.

Charity Miles

Charity Miles lets you raise donations for one of 42 charities that it is currently partnered with by tracking the miles you cover by walking, biking or running for them. Charity Miles works with corporate sponsors such as Johnson & Johnson, which donate on behalf of the app’s users. Money is paid to the charities dependent on how many miles have been done for each one.