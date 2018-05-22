Donorfy tops Charity CRM Software Survey for third year

Fundraising database and charity CRM Donorfy has been rated top ‘CRM software’ and ‘top CRM supplier’ in the Charity CRM Software Survey for the third year running.

Fundraising Magazine’s Charity CRM survey had over 880 responses with Donorfy ranking top in best product for functionality, cost, integration with other systems, integration with websites, ease of use, accessibility, and security.

Donorfy also came top in the categories for best supplier for technical support, product upgrades, knowledge of the charity sector, corporate social responsibility and investment in development. And, with a score of 96%, Donorfy was also the system that users were most likely to recommend.

The Charity CRM Software Survey is published in the May 2018 issue of Fundraising Magazine, and examined themes including software integration, length of ownership, functionality, data management and regulatory compliance.

This year, the survey focused on how GDPR may affect charity CRM programmes and how confident charities are in the GDPR readiness of the various CRM platforms.

Robin Fisk, Founder of Donorfy said:

“It’s great to see more and more organisations joining Donorfy and seeing the value it provides. Our mission is to bring great, easy to use and integrated CRM to the UK’s nonprofits and increasingly we’re seeing larger charities moving from traditional solutions to Donorfy because they are seeing that great CRM doesn’t have to be complicated and expensive. The survey just spurs us on to keep improving and delivering the value for which Donorfy has become known.”

Donorfy was launched in 2015 by Robin Fisk and Ben Brett and is available to all UK charities. It gives users instant access to their donor database from any device, and includes features for Individual Giving, Trusts and Foundations, Major Donors, Corporate, and peer-to-peer fundraising.