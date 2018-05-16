Lookalike royals promote Barnardo’s pre-loved wedding clothes

Barnardo’s have made the most of the upcoming Royal Wedding by using Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lookalikes to showcase pre-loved clothing around the streets of Windsor.

Tourists and locals alike took a number of double-takes as they spotted ‘Prince Harry’ and ‘Meghan Markle’ walking around Windsor in the sunshine, riding an open-top bus, and visiting Wetherspoons pub, appropriately called The King and Castle.

The bride wore a classic off the shoulder white dress with a train, while the groom wore a blue suit, all from a local Barnardo’s store in South High Street. The wedding dress cost just £79.99 – a fraction of the price expected to be paid for Meghan’s actual dress – while the groom’s outfit came to less than £60.

Professional lookalikes Sarah Mhlanga, 35, from Cheshire, and Henry Morley, 28, from York, were helping the UK’s largest children’s charity to showpiece its pre-loved clothing.

After hailing a cab to get to Windsor Castle, they posed with passers-by and shoppers before climbing aboard one of the Original Tour open top buses for a special tour around Windsor, including a view of the famous weekend home of Harry’s grandmother.

Barnardo’s Chief Executive Javed Khan said: “We’re delighted to see our ‘Prince Harry’ and ‘Meghan’ wearing wedding outfits from our Barnardo’s store. It shows the quality of the pre-loved clothes on offer at our shops and that you can find clothes suitable for special or even royal occasions.

“We hope everyone had great fun getting a ‘sneak peek’ at our lookalike newly-weds and wish the real Prince Harry and Meghan Markle every happiness on their wedding day and the years to come.”

Not the royal wedding prices

The clothes worn by models came from Barnardo’s retail stores.

Megan:

Wedding dress dress – 79.99

Shoes – models own

Bracelets -£3.99

Harry

Wedding suit – £44.99

Tie – £2.99

Shirt – 8.99

Shoes – Models own

All photos reproduced with permission from Tim Boddy Photography.