Everfund secures Silicon Valley billionaire investor

Lincoln based software startup Everfund has announced that its latest investor is American billionaire and software entrepreneur Tom Preston-Werner.

Everfund has developed a charity donation platform that helps charities create, share and track donation portals, called donation links, for use across multiple charity engagement channels such as social media, print, and websites. Co-founders Chris Burns and Will De Ath claim it costs charities up to six times less than other platforms and take as little as 3 screens and 30 seconds or less to donate.

Having trialled the software platform with local charities including St. Barnabas and Betel for Britain, the team can provide qualitative and quantitative statistics to demonstrate the cost savings and performance for the processing of donations.

Preston-Werner’s investment into Everfund is only his second venture into the UK and he plans to coach and advise the Everfund team on how best to scale their business.

His investment comes ahead of Everfund’s new investment round and will play a big part in securing the company’s growth plans.

The next stage for the company is to share Everfund with national charities throughout the early part of 2021, and ultimately on an international stage by 2022 to help them bounce back from the impact of the pandemic.

Everfund co-founder, Christopher Burns stated: