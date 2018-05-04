Scottish Charity Awards finalists announced

The shortlist for this year’s Scottish Charity Awards, run by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), has been announced.

The awards are open to any voluntary organisation, charity, community group or individual charity volunteer or staff member, and the shortlist includes 40 individuals and organisations from across the third sector in Scotland. Members of the public are also invited to have their say by voting for their favourite entry in the People’s Choice Award online before 18 May.

There are eight categories: Charity of the Year, Charity champion, Demonstrating digital, Pioneering project, Terrific trustee, Leading light, Celebrating communities and Cracking campaign.

The shortlist includes:

Charity of the year

Calum’s Cabin

Blood Bikes Scotland Emergency Volunteer Service

Team Jak Foundation

East Ayrshire Carers Centre

3D Drumchapel

Scottish Women’s Aid

Cracking campaign

How do you see Scotland? – RNIB Scotland & Diabetes Scotland

CPR – Let’s Be Ready – Young Scot

PrEP for Scotland – HIV Scotland

Schiehalion Appeal: Help our kids beat cancer – Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity

Demonstrating digital

Scottish Book Trust

Addaction

Shelter Scotland

Marie Curie

Lifelink

Terrific trustee

Robert Nolan – Deafblind Scotland

Gillie Davidson – Scottish Love in Action

Margarita Sweeney-Baird – Inclusive Skating

Catriona Patterson – 2050 Climate Group

The full list can be read on the Awards site.

Winners of all categories will be announced at the award ceremony on 14 June 2018 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

This year, SCVO is also offering one voter for the People’s Choice Award the chance to win two tickets to attend the Scottish Charity Awards ceremony. After voting closes one person will be selected at random to receive two tickets for the event.

Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive, SCVO, said: