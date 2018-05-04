Scottish Charity Awards finalists announced

The shortlist for this year’s Scottish Charity Awards, run by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), has been announced.
The awards are open to any voluntary organisation, charity, community group or individual charity volunteer or staff member, and the shortlist includes 40 individuals and organisations from across the third sector in Scotland. Members of the public are also invited to have their say by voting for their favourite entry in the People’s Choice Award online before 18 May.
There are eight categories: Charity of the Year, Charity champion, Demonstrating digital, Pioneering project, Terrific trustee, Leading light, Celebrating communities and Cracking campaign.
The shortlist includes:
Charity of the year
- Calum’s Cabin
- Blood Bikes Scotland Emergency Volunteer Service
- Team Jak Foundation
- East Ayrshire Carers Centre
- 3D Drumchapel
- Scottish Women’s Aid
Cracking campaign
- How do you see Scotland? – RNIB Scotland & Diabetes Scotland
- CPR – Let’s Be Ready – Young Scot
- PrEP for Scotland – HIV Scotland
- Schiehalion Appeal: Help our kids beat cancer – Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity
Demonstrating digital
- Scottish Book Trust
- Addaction
- Shelter Scotland
- Marie Curie
- Lifelink
Terrific trustee
- Robert Nolan – Deafblind Scotland
- Gillie Davidson – Scottish Love in Action
- Margarita Sweeney-Baird – Inclusive Skating
- Catriona Patterson – 2050 Climate Group
The full list can be read on the Awards site.
Winners of all categories will be announced at the award ceremony on 14 June 2018 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.
This year, SCVO is also offering one voter for the People’s Choice Award the chance to win two tickets to attend the Scottish Charity Awards ceremony. After voting closes one person will be selected at random to receive two tickets for the event.
Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive, SCVO, said:
“I am so looking forward to my first Scottish Charity Awards as Chief Executive of SCVO. We know there is fantastic work going on in our communities thanks to third sector organisations, from national charities to local volunteer groups, and the Awards are a great way of celebrating and recognising those involved.
“As always, the calibre of this year’s finalists highlights not only their creativity, tenacity and innovation, but also the diverse variety of charitable work across the country. All of our finalists are so deserving and I would encourage people to support their favourite by voting in the People’s Choice Award.”
