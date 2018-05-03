Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Some #IoFBrightIdeas from fundraisers

Posted by on 3 May 2018 in News
0 Comments
Some #IoFBrightIdeas from fundraisers

The Institute of Fundraising has been inviting its members to share their bright ideas on how charities can raise more and create a better world.

Here are some of them. But you can add yours too. Simply post to Twitter with the #IoFBrightIdeas hashtag.

 

 

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />