Some #IoFBrightIdeas from fundraisers
Fundraising UK Ltd
The Institute of Fundraising has been inviting its members to share their bright ideas on how charities can raise more and create a better world.
Here are some of them. But you can add yours too. Simply post to Twitter with the #IoFBrightIdeas hashtag.
