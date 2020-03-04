Party invitation & charity fundraising service launches

An invitation service that aims to provide a time-saving way to organise parties and celebrations, encourage sustainable gift-giving and raise money for charity, has launched.

Called Fundzzle, the online platform has been developed by co-founder and CEO Catherine White. Free to use, it enables the host to create and send a personalised invitation, which includes a link for people to RSVP. Hosts can then track responses, send messages and thank you notes to guests and collect good wishes for a group card from their private dashboard.

If the host chooses the group gift and/or charity option, which is subject to a small management fee, they can specify the group gift and select from the list of charities partnered with Fundzzle to receive money. These currently include The Felix Project, London Wildlife Trust, and Heart Heroes. If they want to collect for both a gift and a charity, hosts will be asked to select what percentage of the funds they want allocated to the charity. The information will be shared on the invitations and guests are given the option to contribute when they RSVP.

Once all the money is collected, Fundzzle will send the payment to the host for the group gift and the charitable portion direct to the nominated charity. All funds are held in trust and ring-fenced via payment provider partner Mangopay. There are no fees for the charities.

White commented:

“I was inspired by my children, who wanted to help those in need and protect the environment. The idea is for people to be able to contribute towards one great gift, a charity or both. This then avoids unwanted presents and their wrapping ending up in landfill. Our ethos is all about supporting good causes while having a good time, sustainably.”

Charities interested in joining as a partner can find more information on the charity page of the site.