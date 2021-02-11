Show the love by donating your Valentine’s Day funds, & other fundraising ideas

With the Healthcare Workers’ Foundation (HWF) calling on the UK’s romantics to show their love for someone else this Valentine’s Day, and donate what they would otherwise have spent going out to healthcare workers on the frontline, here’s more on that story, along with a selection of other fundraising ideas.

Research from UK comparison site Finders UK has found that Brits still plan on celebrating the day of love and will spend an average of £25 this Valentine’s Day. But, with a very different world this year, the charity is encouraging the nation to donate their Valentine’s Day funds instead.

Donations received will help the Healthcare Worker’s Foundation to continue delivering goods and services, including PPE, free counselling sessions and childcare grants.

Jeeves Wijesuriya, spokesperson for Healthcare Workers’ Foundation said:

“The past year has been rocky for all of us. And we must also remember our frontline workers have been under huge pressure during this pandemic, putting themselves at risk to care for us and our loved ones. “If we are to keep our NHS and frontline staff going, we must do all we can to support their mental health and wellbeing. We want to show healthcare workers just how loved they are this Valentine’s Day. Any donation, no matter how big or small, will go towards helping those working tirelessly to assist us in our hour of need.”

10 more fundraising ideas for Valentine’s Day in tweets:

Cisco is small but mighty – what he doesn't have in height he certainly makes up for with his personality! ❤️ Looking for a unique gift for your Valentine? Share a little love – adopt this gorgeous donkey today ➡️ https://t.co/JXllI7aGLT pic.twitter.com/yriDlPGqUl — The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) February 6, 2021

Last chance to get your Life Changing Bakes this week! They're selling like hot cakes… 💛

The perfect Valentine's gift or lockdown treat – https://t.co/2AM3SzAvGh pic.twitter.com/OlC4bMJo02 — Yellow Sub Charity (@ysubcharity) February 10, 2021

Show your love for Newcastle Hospitals this Valentine’s Day by purchasing something special from our new range available from our online shop!💙 Choose from our Charity heart T-shirt, simple heart pin badges & heart themed Charity tote! Shop here👉https://t.co/MUEwbIYfKb pic.twitter.com/pWMIhYmoSD — Newcastle Hospitals Charity (@Newcastle_NHS) February 10, 2021

This Valentine's Day show your love for our Charity by making a small donation or by purchasing a copy of our book 'Cuttings'a Cornucopia of Gardening Tips for your green fingered loved one

Visit our websitehttps://t.co/f8Dw4STAP0#valentines #ValentinesDay #valentinesdaygift pic.twitter.com/cg7zI69gO0 — GardeningforDisabled (@Garden4Disabled) February 7, 2021

This Valentine’s Day, all you knead is love 😍 Join us in spreading the love (& the frosting) by taking part in The Big Bake this Valentine’s Day & throughout Feb'. Connect virtually with those you love, raise some dough & help us find a cure faster https://t.co/Hs9kww7Nmp — The Brain Tumour Charity (@BrainTumourOrg) February 7, 2021

Show your ‘Very Important Pet’ some love this Valentine’s! And, by shopping @PetsatHome with your VIP card, you can spread the love even further when you select Guide Dogs as your VIP lifelines charity. Here’s how 👉 https://t.co/LfOFlqxBdi#GivingForFree #GuideDogs #petsathome pic.twitter.com/LhcLDuSDbY — Guide Dogs (@guidedogs) February 8, 2021

Give a little love to your fellow animal lover with our purr-fect Blue Cross pin! 💙 Archie approves! 😻 👉 https://t.co/bwUNJjgl77 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/IC20PbdNd2 — Blue Cross (@The_Blue_Cross) February 11, 2021

Mulberry bags and a vintage Christian Dior handbag have now been added to our Valentines auction. Make someone you love happy this year (or treat yourself). All monies raised will go towards funding the charity and helping the local community. #nottingham #givealittlelove pic.twitter.com/u2foprHy9K — MesopotamiaCharity (@MesopotamiaCha5) February 6, 2021

These goodies have our whole heart this Valentine's Day & here's why: (a) they are made by our pals; @scribblercards, @SimplyBeUK & @Avon_UK

(b) every product sold helps us empower young people in the UK to check their chests Click here to fall in love: https://t.co/9uXkQEDodz pic.twitter.com/smU49SNGYj — CoppaFeel! (@CoppaFeelPeople) February 6, 2021