Show the love by donating your Valentine’s Day funds, & other fundraising ideas

With the Healthcare Workers’ Foundation (HWF) calling on the UK’s romantics to show their love for someone else this Valentine’s Day, and donate what they would otherwise have spent going out to healthcare workers on the frontline, here’s more on that story, along with a selection of other fundraising ideas.

Research from UK comparison site Finders UK has found that Brits still plan on celebrating the day of love and will spend an average of £25 this Valentine’s Day. But, with a very different world this year, the charity is encouraging the nation to donate their Valentine’s Day funds instead.

Donations received will help the Healthcare Worker’s Foundation to continue delivering goods and services, including PPE, free counselling sessions and childcare grants.

Jeeves Wijesuriya, spokesperson for Healthcare Workers’ Foundation said:

“The past year has been rocky for all of us. And we must also remember our frontline workers have been under huge pressure during this pandemic, putting themselves at risk to care for us and our loved ones.

“If we are to keep our NHS and frontline staff going, we must do all we can to support their mental health and wellbeing. We want to show healthcare workers just how loved they are this Valentine’s Day. Any donation, no matter how big or small, will go towards helping those working tirelessly to assist us in our hour of need.”

 

10 more fundraising ideas for Valentine’s Day in tweets:

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

