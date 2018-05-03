IoF invites fundraisers to apply to new Diversity Access Fund

The Institute of Fundraising has set up an Access Fund aimed at helping increase and support diversity in fundraising.

The Access Fund will initially provide free passes to Fundraising Convention 2018, with bursaries for travel and accommodation costs also included. The IoF is inviting fundraisers who self-identify as BAME (Black, Asian or from a Minority Ethnic background), LGBT+, or disabled to apply for the Access Fund by 5pm on 8 June 2018.

Information on the eligibility criteria and application process is available on the Fundraising Convention website.

The bursaries are the first output from the Expert Advisory Panel on Equality, Diversity & Inclusion, appointed in February this year to develop a strategy for the IoF to tackle the lack of diversity in the profession.

The IoF has put forward £5,000 to begin the fund and is looking for partners and supporters to contribute, to enable more fundraisers from diverse backgrounds to attend Convention. It is hoping to find enough support to match its £5,000 to create a £10k fund for this year’s Convention, with a £500 gift to the fund covering a one day pass, travel and accommodation costs for example, and £1k covering a three-day pass, travel and accommodation.

Sufina Ahmad, Chair of the Expert Panel, said:

“As Chair of the Expert Panel I am delighted that the IoF has taken the initiative to launch this Access Fund for Convention 2018. Whilst our main role is to develop a long term strategy for the IoF to improve the diversity and inclusiveness of the fundraising profession, we believe it is important that the IoF launches this Fund to enable more fundraisers from diverse communities to attend Convention.”

Amanda Bringans, Chair of the IoF, said